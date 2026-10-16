Small Victories—How Independent Classical Labels Remain Poised to Define the Future

While the classical CD market has shrunk to a fraction of what it was, independent labels are flourishing.

By Laurence Vittes | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

By every reasonable measure, this should be a difficult time to run an independent classical label. Streaming has flattened revenue. The CD market has shrunk to a fraction of what it was. The majors have been absorbing the competition. And yet the independents—passionate, committed, often operating lean—are flourishing. More than that: They are leading the art form.

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Take Delos Records. Once among the most adventurous indie labels in American classical music, it had lost its footing in the streaming era—until Belgian cultural entrepreneur Charles Adriaenssen, founder of the Outhere Music group, acquired it in 2023 and set about rebuilding its identity. This season alone: a complete Wagner Ring Cycle recorded live with the Dallas Symphony; Adorations, the debut album of the Isidore String Quartet, winners of the 2022 Banff Competition; and a solo debut disc from violinist Miclen LaiPang. That is not a label in retreat. That is a label with a mission.

The majors—Sony, Warner, Universal, conglomerates whose classical divisions share corporate parents with theme parks and movie studios—have been consolidating their hold on the field. Universal absorbed Hyperion Records in February 2023 and, through its acquisition of distributor [PIAS], now holds a stake in Harmonia Mundi; Apple acquired BIS Records in September 2023. If that concentration of power told the whole story, the narrative should be contraction.

But the independents are putting out some of the most interesting work in the field—and ensuring that recordings continue to shape the future of classical music, the art.

“The distinctive profiles of majors and independents matter less and less,” says Sean Hickey, president of Pentatone, the 25-year-old Dutch label now owned by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. “Our primary competitor is always potential time spent. If you’re going to listen to a Pentatone recording or you’re going to watch Netflix or take a walk or eat a pizza or doom scroll on your phone—those are the competitive elements that society offers.”

The real competition for classical recordings, in Hickey’s framing, isn’t Deutsche Grammophon. It’s everything else competing for a listener’s hour of attention. It’s a perspective shaped by 35 years in the business, and it carries the weight of hard-won market knowledge.

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Clockwise from left: Keith Johnson(Photo: Chris Shull), Charles Adriaenssen(Photo: Marco Borggreve), Sean Hickey, Steve Long(Photo: Marshall Light), Bob Lord(Courtesy of Parma), Gil Rose(Photo: Kevin Condon)



“Japan is the largest physical sales market in the world for the last three years, not the United States,” he notes—a reminder that the American streaming-first assumption doesn’t map onto global reality. Hickey had expected that Pentatone would be doing “very little in physical sales by 2026”; instead, physical product still remains a significant revenue stream, despite downward pressures.

The label’s anniversary year includes a call for scores from emerging composers and a digital-only contemporary compilation planned for the fall. Its investment in the American market is reflected in new and recent recordings with the Detroit, St. Louis, and San Francisco symphonies, the Minnesota Orchestra, and a forthcoming release from the South Dakota Symphony. “We have much more coming by the end of 2028,” says Hickey.

In Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bob Lord has spent 18 years building Parma Recordings into a full-service music company—recording, design, web development, marketing, distribution, publishing, and playlisting all in-house, so artists can have “all the control and none of the responsibility.” Seven imprints—Navona, Ravello, Big Round, Ansonica, Capstone, Albany, and the newly acquired MSR Classics—now total nearly 4,000 releases. “These catalogs were in danger of getting washed away,” Lord says. “We wanted to preserve the music.” With two full-time playlisters among a staff of 40, all musicians, Parma tracks a clear correlation between playlist placements and streaming results. “As the review market has constricted,” Lord notes, “the number of streams due to playlists and the amount of terrestrial airplay has actually gone up quite a bit.”

Chicago’s Cedille Records, a nonprofit founded 37 years ago by James Ginsburg, pays 100 percent of recording and promotion costs for its Chicago-connected artists—no commercial criteria, no sales targets, just artistic merit, with the label involved from earliest project development through final promotion. Violinist Jennifer Koh’s ongoing New American Concerto project—Vol. 1 pairs concertos by Vijay Iyer and Courtney Bryan; Vol. 2 brings together Missy Mazzoli and Philip Glass—is exactly the kind of sustained commissioning series that only a label with no commercial pressure can sustain. “A high-selling CD when I first started was 800 units,” says operations director Julia Nicols-Corry. “Now it’s closer to 200 to 300.” Physical copies remain available for artists to sell at concerts—where, as Ginsburg notes, they’re simply merch.

Gil Rose has turned BMOP/sound, in Boston, into an essential archive of American contemporary orchestral music—108 releases, each funded through a different combination of grants, philanthropists, and individual donors. “One hundred eight CDs, one hundred eight different fundraising campaigns.” Working with composers from earliest drafts through final release, Rose has built a catalog that runs from Lou Harrison’s gamelan works and George Antheil’s Ballet Mécanique to Virgil Thomson’s Four Saints in Three Acts and Dominic Argento’s The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe. His philosophy is simple: “My goal is to make things exist that otherwise wouldn’t exist if we didn’t do them.”

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Reference Recordings, in San Francisco, turns 50 this year, with an ambitious 14-release schedule and the return of its half-speed mastering LP lathe for new vinyl pressings. Founded by engineers who built their own equipment—including the HDCD system developed by co-founder Keith Johnson—Reference’s mission has always been to promote the idea that great recording reveals what great playing actually is. “The best seat in the house since 1976,” Reference records the Pittsburgh Symphony, Oregon Symphony, and Grand Teton Festival Orchestra—and speaks directly to an audiophile audience that understands the difference between hearing a performance and being transported by one.

The European independents are equal-ly committed—and equally clear-eyed about the American market. Adriaenssen’s Outhere Music group, whose labels include Alpha Classics, Arcana, Linn Records, and Delos, built its reputation by rescuing artisanal labels whose founders had great repertoire instincts but lacked the infrastructure to survive the collapse of traditional retail. The Delos acquisition is its most visible American move. On Alpha Classics, Anne-Sophie Mutter has launched Forte Forward, a self-produced imprint devoted exclusively to newly commissioned works. The first release, East Meets West, brings together pieces by Aftab Darvishi, Unsuk Chin, Jörg Widmann, and Thomas Adès—from solo violin through string quartet to violin concerto with the LSO. “Cultural goods must stay cultural goods,” Adriaenssen says. “My principle is that I don’t need to make money. I just don’t want to lose any.”

London’s Avie Records, approaching its 25th anniversary, operates on an artist co-ownership model that founder Melanne Mueller describes as a values system as much as a business structure—working with artists from the earliest stages of a project, shaping repertoire, packaging recordings, and having liner notes translated into multiple languages. Recent releases reflect the range: a digital single of The Pacific Has No Memory, Eric Whitacre’s violin-and-strings elegy for Los Angeles in the wake of the January 2025 wildfires, performed by Anne Akiko Meyers and the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; René Schiffer’s Bach Cello Suites on two Baroque cellos; a viola da gamba debut from New York–based Caroline Nicolas; and recordings with Curtis Stewart’s PUBLIQuartet.

Signum Records started as a recording company in 1987 and launched as a label in 1997 with the complete works of Thomas Tallis in nine volumes. Today it puts out 50 albums a year, built on a co-production philosophy and non-exclusive contracts. “There’s a huge number of good artists out in the States,” says founder Steve Long, “and a lot of them don’t tour here, so they’re not known.” A conscious decision to expand the American roster paid off quickly: A Grammy with the Houston Chamber Choir followed. The CD has gone from 100 percent of Signum’s revenue to roughly 25 percent—but US sales were up last year.

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Harmonia Mundi has been a defining independent voice for over 60 years—and continues to build decades-long partnerships with relative newcomers like conductor Raphaël Pichon and period chamber ensemble Pygmalion, working their way through Bach and the French Baroque, and Benjamin Alard working his way through Bach’s complete keyboard works, which require, says marketing and development director Jean-Marc Berns, “the kind of time that today has become a luxury.”

Since [PIAS] was acquired by Universal Music Group, and Harmonia Mundi has come under the major’s wing, Berns says that “[PIAS]’s ability to make the case to UMG that the diversity of independent labels is an asset for the group—not a redundancy to be rationalized” has made a difference in keeping Harmonia Mundi’s editorial line unchanged. But the question it raises, how it will fare going forward, remains.

The labels gathered here barely scratch the surface of what is happening globally. Which is, in the end, just a means of answering Hickey’s question, too—the one he’s been asking for 35 years: “How do we turn on more people to the music that’s meaningful to us? How do we expand that circle?” The tools and methods keep changing. The question hasn’t.