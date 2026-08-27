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Composers and Players Are Reimagining Music in an Age of Climate Crisis
Across the classical world, the climate crisis increasingly shapes how composers and performers think about their art.
Across the classical world, the climate crisis increasingly shapes how composers and performers think about their art.
The effect of appearing on the ABC show was instantaneous: Not a day has passed since the air date without an order coming in.
It lasts about 100 minutes and is performed quite often, but it is far from the longest ever written.
It’s possible to see the ultimate wedding piece as a template for, and model of,
group improvisation.
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Explore our directory of College & Conservatory programs to find the school that may be right for you (or your students!) This special advertising section originally appeared in the September/October 2026 issue of Strings magazine.
She was best-known for her interpretations of Brahms but also pioneered the all-women string quartet, setting an example for later generations of female musicians.
The instrument, a beautiful and rare example by English maker Daniel Parker, was made in London around 1715.
Although the Beatles song of the same name is featured, ‘Blackbirds’ is not a collection of popular music from the ’60s arranged for cello. Instead it is repertoire that could be described as both classical and (mostly) rather obscure.
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String masters at play.
More than six decades after South’s death, it’s still possible to hear his music, often on compilations or archival reproductions on the internet.
At a time when many string quartet residencies are tied to universities or short-term engagements, the Balourdet Quartet has been part of a different kind of experiment in Seattle.
Wigmore Hall, the jewel in London’s musical crown, is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2026.
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Are you a budding player in need of a break from practicing scales and techniques? Take a time-out with these musical brain teasers!
Philip Sheegog and Jonathan Miron discuss their backgrounds, their careers, and their new album, which spans a range of syles and features ten originals.
Written in Paris in May 1930, when the composer was 40, ‘Romance’ exhibits Martinů’s mature style, with its chromaticism, dynamic contrasts, and surprising harmonies.
On their latest recording, Baeva and pianist Vadym Kholodenko take a fresh look at the composer and his music.
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Six must-visit festivals featuring world-class music in some of the world's premier cities
The violinist discusses the privilege and responsibility of being a part of the legacy of his venerable concert partner.
The cellist-composer talks about his work translating brushstrokes into sound, composing for a museum gallery rather than a concert hall.
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