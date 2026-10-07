5 Minutes with Schwarzman Centre Architect Andrew Barnett

Barnett, the project architect behind the world’s first Passivhaus concert hall, talks about thermal bridges, silent air, and what it feels like when a conductor says he can finally hear his second violins.

By Laurence Vittes | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

When Oxford University’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities opened its doors to the public on April 25, 2026, it did so with a string of distinctions that would have seemed improbable a decade ago: the first Oxford University building ever to welcome the general public, the largest Passivhaus-certified university building in Europe, and—most remarkably for a performing arts audience—the world’s first Passivhaus concert hall. Passivhaus certification holds applicants to a rigorous standard, requiring both energy efficiency and occupant comfort.

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John Fulljames, Oxford University’s director of cultural program, says, “It’s a beautiful building, but it’s also a humble building. The materials are honest. There’s a lot of wood, there’s glass, there’s brick. It feels as if it’s, at the moment, an empty stage. And the thing you will really be experiencing in the concert hall—it’s like being inside a stringed instrument, a beautiful stringed instrument.”

Conceptually, the Schwarzman Centre is meant to put music in a central position where it can interact with other disciplines. “The building is all about bringing together people across boundaries, whether those are between the silos of the humanities—historians, musicians, visual artists, philosophers, theologians, linguists—or between the boundaries of different art forms,” Fulljames says. “We’re really keen to be a place where people come and incubate, develop new ideas, where we support that incubation through collaboration with leading thinkers, and where artists are able to pilot their new ideas.”

Schwarzman Centre concert hall stage viewed from the balcony, Photo: Janie Airey

But the story of how it came to exist—how the architects and acoustic consultants reconciled the exacting energy demands of Passivhaus certification with the acoustic demands of a world-class concert hall—belongs to Andrew Barnett, project architect at Hopkins Architects, who has spent his career working on performance venues, from Glyndebourne Opera House to Wigmore Hall. He talked to Strings about thermal bridges, silent air, and what it feels like when a conductor says he can finally hear his second violins.

This building has been described as a series of firsts. Where did you start?

It’s the biggest donation Oxford ever received for a building. It’s the first building the university has ever built that has not been solely academic, that’s allowed the public in. And thanks to Steve Schwarzman’s amazing donation, it went from housing all seven humanity departments to—well, Steve and the then–vice chancellor hatched this amazing plot to say, if it’s music, let’s not just do one but four performance venues. So the concert hall is for 500 and is a world-class acoustic. Then we’ve got a 250-seat theater. Then we’ve got a kind of black box, which is an amazing electronic music venue for experiments and research and performance. And then there’s a lovely rehearsal room, which will support concerts of up to 80 people.

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Why cap the concert hall at 500 seats?

It was only ever going to support, from a maximization of the best acoustics, up to a 50-person chamber orchestra. We’ve been asked: Why didn’t they build a symphony concert hall? Well, because there are only a couple of student symphony orchestras in Oxford. And the scale of a symphony hall would be out of keeping with a lot of the performances that would be popular—particularly smaller concerts, chamber orchestras, particularly string quartets.

Schwarzman Centre concert hall view of audience from above the stage, Photo: Simon Kennedy

The hall is the world’s first Passivhaus concert hall. How did that ambition come about?

Oxford has an overall university environmental strategy to get to net carbon zero by 2035. Sustainability was always on the agenda, both from our architectural philosophy and from all university stakeholders—including the students who want to know that their university is building environmentally responsible buildings. The humanities department is a world-leading department, and so they wanted the building to be a world-leading facility from every point of view. The ambition to achieve Passivhaus was there from the outset. And it has come out as the largest Passivhaus project in Great Britain, the largest Passivhaus university project in Europe, and the only Passivhaus concert hall in the world at this point.

What does Passivhaus actually require, and why is it particularly hard to achieve here?

It requires performance on several different levels, and it’s particularly hard to achieve on a building that has so many different uses within it. Primarily, it requires high levels of insulation, and that insulation has got to be continuous around the envelope. There’s no point in putting on an overcoat in cold weather if you don’t zip it up. You also have to design with an eye to what’s called form factor—you have to keep the shape of the building as simple as possible. Wrapping a Christmas parcel is great if you’ve just got a book, but if you’ve got some kind of weird thing, it’s very difficult. So the form factor of the building, as the design developed, got simpler and simpler. Then you have to minimize thermal bridges—connections between the inside and the outside—because materials that get cold on the outside skin pass that coldness onto the inside. The Passivhaus requirement for heating load is ten watts per square meter, and we’re down at six. The airtightness requirement is a maximum of 0.6 air changes per hour, and we’re down at 0.16. So we’re not only getting Passivhaus—we’re overperforming it.

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Andrew Barnett, Courtesy of Hopkins Architects

Airtightness and acoustics both demand silence, but ventilation is where they can pull against each other. How did you solve that?

We achieved a completely silent auditorium acoustic by very, very low velocity introduction of air into the auditorium. We’ve used an auditorium seat I designed with a contractor and an acoustician for Glyndebourne 30 years ago—it has a very wide base with a spiral foil inside, and on the outside the base is perforated metal. There’s a massive underground plenum underneath, and that introduces air through the seats. It spirals through the base of the seat and enters the auditorium with basically no sound whatsoever. And then the venues are box in box—two separated concrete constructions that don’t touch, sitting on resilient bearings on the floor. So no sound is transferred from outside to inside, and no sound from inside to outside. Hot air rises naturally through stack effect and exits at roof level through what we call an attenuated air path. It’s indirect, and in that indirectness, any noise gets attenuated and silenced.

How did the constraints and surroundings shape the design itself?

It had to have a special quality—not just being a concert hall but being a concert hall in Oxford. Oxford is full of absolutely amazing libraries, chapels, and dining halls, all of which share a wonderful, quite dark, centuries-old wooden ceiling. Arup [an acoustics consulting firm involved in the project] wanted early reflections that bounce sound back onto the stage, but at the same time volume for richness of sound. So the hall has what we call the top hat—a timber shelf around the perimeter that bounces sound back, but the higher volume above gives more resonance. We came up with this sculpted timber roof to speak to the idea of those historic halls and chapels—the idea was not to make just another concert hall but a concert hall that felt like it was in the right place in relation to its institution. And nothing is rectilinear. Every panel, whether concrete or timber, has a shape to it. All the balustrades are curved; all the wall panels are slightly curved. So sound is reflected and diffracted to create a very balanced sound wherever you’re sitting.

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What did the musicians tell you after the first concerts?

I was really pleased talking to the musicians because I think we got the proportionality and shape of the hall just right. The conductor said that so often he can’t hear what some of the musicians are playing—and your second violins on one side can’t necessarily hear what the bass players are playing. And he said what was so wonderful about doing the concert in this hall is he could hear across the whole orchestra and to the back of the orchestra. That is completely intangible but absolutely relevant—to play in unison with your orchestral partners, you need to hear them. You can’t be playing in a vacuum.

The Schwarzman Centre’s opening season runs through 2026. schwarzmancentre.ox.ac.uk