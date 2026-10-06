Hilary Hahn Dazzles with Mendelssohn in Opening Gala

By Megan Long Westberg

Hilary Hahn, like most high-achieving violinists, has been playing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, Op. 64, for the majority of her life (she was performing it in professional settings as early as 1992 with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra). And that’s how she plays it. An early challenge mastered, now to be greeted as an old friend. And watching her sail through its pyrotechnics as if it were just for funsies was the communal pleasure of an enthusiastic audience at the San Francisco Symphony’s opening gala at Davies Symphony Hall on September 24.

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It was a bedazzled crowd. Sequins, sequins everywhere—in dinner jackets, golden starbursts, accessories, lapels, cascades of embroidered flowers. But given the Californian environs, a full deep-green sequin suit, topped with a cowboy hat and matched with wicked black heels inevitably found a seat nearby another patron wearing a knit fisherman’s sweater—a metaphorical surf and turf, West Coast fashion edition.

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After the traditional season-opening sing-along of the national anthem, maestro Giancarlo Guerrero took the symphony through the first piece of the program: John Adams’ The Chairman Dances. It was to be followed by the Mendelssohn Concerto, starring Hahn, and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnole, Op. 34. Including the Adams on this bill was a good choice. Not only is he a composer with strong ties to the San Francisco Bay Area, the piece is a good match for the exuberance of the others, a certain lush quality in the strings tying it to the Capriccio. It does, however, have its own groovy energy and sly moments that dip its listeners into occasional noire territory. An outcropping of the composers’ opera Nixon in China (but not an excerpt), this collection of dance pieces bounced, soared, and crept to its conclusion in a most satisfying way.

Mahelly Ferreira / Drew Altizer Photo

Hahn then took the stage, and the Mendelssohn began without much preamble. Her clear and total proficiency is spoken through the music, and her presence doesn’t distract from it. She sways, bounces, and calmly navigates any challenging waters, but never is there a hint that she’s trying to get the audience’s attention. It’s an interesting kind of magnetism—you can’t help but watch her, though she does not seem determined to draw your gaze. Instead, she seems entirely committed to the piece, and it shines through her.

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The symphony players are sensitive and responsive under Guerrero’s baton. They’re listening—disciplined and engaged. And for his part, Guerrero is an emotive conductor: fun to watch and effective at marshaling the musical forces arrayed before him. Together, they partner well with Hahn throughout the piece, from its passages of tender elegance to virtuosic extravagance.

The audience was not about to let Hahn get away without an encore, and the standing ovation throughout several curtain calls procured a short solo piece. Much of the appreciative audience stood hopefully at its end as well, but Hahn had made her final exit. The patron sitting next to me declared her playing “like butter.”

The San Francisco Symphony then launched into the Capriccio with panache and, again, sensitivity. Instruments carrying the lead were given the lead, concertmaster Alexander Barantschik leaping into the foreground with a joyful and spritely bow in violin solos, nailing tough soloistic passages. The ensemble finished the piece at a full gallop—a joyful way to begin a season. The audience applauded and merged in shimmering streams that spilled out into the lobby. There was a gala afterparty to attend, and everyone was ready for another opportunity to shine.