Yamaha Releases Two new Silent Cello Models

The SVC300C and SVC300F models operate more as companions than competitors. It’s just that one is designed to appeal to classical players (300F), while the other is a little more rock ’n’ roll.

By Megan Westberg | From the May/June 2026 issue of Strings

It’s been 19 years since Yamaha released its last Silent Cello, so perhaps it was just for good measure that the company recently decided to debut two new models at once: the SVC300C and SVC300F. The two models operate more as companions than competitors, offering most of the same features while allowing for customization. It’s just that one is designed to appeal to classical players (300F), while the other is a little more rock ’n’ roll.

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Both, for example, are equipped with Yamaha’s Studio Response Technology (SRT), which uses an analysis of acoustic sound to adjust each instrument’s tone in real time; the option of two sound types; and controls located on the side of the instrument to adjust reverb, sound type, blend control, and dynamic range. They both also come in two finishes: antique brown and pearl white.

The hollow-body design and preset sound types represent the primary differences. The 300C features a foldable body design and, according to Yamaha, “an edgier tone with a tight sound, especially suited for rock or pop performances.” The 300F retains a more traditional outline and “a warmer, acoustic-like tone, ideal for high-quality practice and recording.” Both have the capacity to adjust those sound types, however, through a blend control in case the player prefers the foldable option with a warmer tone. Both come with a soft case and machine-type tuning pegs.

Yamaha Silent Cellos

• Equipped with Studio Response Technology

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• Two adjustable sound types

• Side-mounted controls

• Hollow-body design (SVC300C—foldable; SVC300F—more traditional outline)

• Both available in two finishes: antique brown and pearl white

• Machine-type tuning pegs

• Soft case included

• $5,450 (MSRP)

usa.yamaha.com