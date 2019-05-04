Washington Performing Arts has released a star-studded, jam-packed 2019/20 season, complete with 45 main stage events all taking place in six venues across the greater Washington, D.C. area. The season includes performances by some of our favorite string stars: Kronos Quartet, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Midori, Chineke! Orchestra, and more.

For its 53rd season, Washington Performing Arts has curated a season that probes “deeper into the relationship of humanity to the skies and the cosmos, from natural awe and wonder to the desire to explore and face the unknown head-on.” Many of the pieces are sensory experiences, and include visual components as well. There will nine visiting orchestras, all-Beethoven programs in honor of the composer’s 250th anniversary, and also plenty of premieres including pieces by Grammy-winning Christopher Tin, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, and Terry Riley.

Advertisement

The season kicks off of at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Sunday, October 13, at 7 PM with Pink Martini, and special guest Meow Meow. To view the entire season’s program, click here.

Comments