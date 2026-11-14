Violinist and Violist Patrick Yim Cultivates Harmony Between East and West with ‘Bamboo Grove’     

Yim shares his thoughts about his deep connections to contemporary Asian composers and his desire to use music to bridge the cultural gap between audiences.

By Greg Cahill | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

Growing up in Hawaii, Patrick Yim occasionally attended Honolulu Symphony concerts with his mother and older brother. While the siblings “invariably fell asleep a few minutes into the concert,” Yim recalls, the experience made a big impression on the then–five-year-old. “I was drawn to the visual beauty of the synchronized bowing in the string sections and asked my mother to find us a teacher,” he says. “Fortunately, I later also fell in love with the sound of the violin.”

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Eleven years later, Yim found himself on that same stage with the renamed Hawaii Symphony, making his concert debut. “The whole experience was surreal,” he says. “I was 16 at the time. I had grown up listening to that orchestra, and to be onstage as soloist felt like an out-of-body experience. I remember being surrounded by family afterwards much more than what happened onstage. I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity.”

Since that auspicious debut, Yim has fashioned a successful career as a concert violinist and violist, recording artist, and educator. He serves as assistant professor of violin at the University of Notre Dame, where he is faculty fellow at the Liu Institute for Asia and Asian Studies and faculty fellow at the Nanovic Institute for European Studies. He is a sought-after soloist and chamber player, having performed with members of the Juilliard, Emerson, St. Lawrence, Pacifica, and Ying Quartets, as well as musicians from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, the Cleveland Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic. He has recorded numerous world premieres and commissioned more than 50 works, mostly from contemporary Japanese and Chinese composers, building a substantial body of work for violin with non-Western instruments.

Last year, he performed the world premiere of Bamboo Grove, a mesmerizing unaccompanied violin work by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer Zhou Long, commissioned by the University of Notre Dame.

This summer, Yim released the album Bamboo Grove (Pentatone), recorded live at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center, along with Long’s Tales from the Nine Bells for clarinet, violin, viola, and piano (2014), and two chamber works by Chinese composer Chen Yi: Xian Shi for viola, percussion, and piano (1983) and Suite for Viola and Chamber Winds (2012).

Yim shared his thoughts about growing up in a home that blended Eastern and Western culture, his deep connections to contemporary Asian composers, and his desire to use music to bridge the cultural gap between Chinese music and Western audiences.

How did growing up in Hawaii influence your perspective?

People often speak of Hawaii as being a melting pot—a place where a rich mix of ethnicities and cultures blend together harmoniously. I grew up in an intergenerational household that included my grandmother, my uncle and aunt and their four children, my parents, and four siblings—I’m one of five children, the only musician in the family. Hawaii is a place where community is very important. We often refer to our friends’ parents as “auntie” and “uncle.” It feels like one big family, and people are always looking out for each other. Diversity and mixed heritage are the norm, and you learn about other cultures because they are all around you. I think that environment gave me an appreciation for different traditions and perspectives from an early age.

Patrick Yim, Photo: Time Machine Photography

My father was born in southern China: in the city of Zhongshan, in Guangdong province. His mother tongue is Cantonese. He emigrated to the United States with his family as a young boy. Most of my relatives on my father’s side live in Honolulu, which has a large population of diasporic Cantonese. My mother was born and raised in North Carolina; she is of mixed Caucasian heritage. She first arrived in Hawaii for her medical residency and has lived there ever since. I grew up very much ensconced in American culture—music, movies, books, games, sports. At the same time, many of my relatives spoke only Cantonese and we participated in traditional Chinese cultural events: multi-course wedding banquet dinners, visiting the Cultural Plaza in Chinatown for the annual Lunar New Year celebration to watch the Lion Dance, visiting the tombs of relatives for the Qingming Festival [Tomb-Sweeping Day], eating dim sum every Sunday with my father’s uncle. Harmonious multiculturalism was all I knew growing up.

How has your approach to repertoire evolved over time?

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Throughout my undergrad and graduate studies at Cleveland Institute of Music, I was mostly focused on standard violin repertoire, major concertos, and sonatas. I learned and performed a lot of that repertoire. I was taught to have a reverence for the score and, insofar as it’s possible to know and execute, to respect the composer’s intentions. My teachers focused on producing a beautiful sound and building a strong technical foundation. All this has served me well as I’ve veered into more contemporary repertoire. I only started to play some contemporary pieces at the end of my master’s and the beginning of my doctoral studies. It was around the same time that I started taking Mandarin classes at Case Western. I first learned several pieces by Bright Sheng.

When I became a professor in Hong Kong in 2017, I met many wonderful composers and started performing with the Hong Kong New Music Ensemble in 2018. Playing in the HKNME introduced me to many of the “extended techniques” that are now commonplace in contemporary music. I commissioned many pieces for solo violin from fantastic composers, including Juri Seo, John Liberatore, Gao Ping, and Xiaoyong Chen, among many others that I’ve met along the way.

My interests further evolved after I became a professor at Notre Dame in 2022. I started to commission works for my Transnational Sonic Encounters project that pairs the violin and viola with non-Western instruments, so far collaborating with musicians playing the erhu, dizi/xiao/xun, pipa, guzheng, and sheng. My project has given me the opportunity to work with outstanding composers that have written or arranged works specifically for the project, including Zhou Long, Ken Ueno, Bun-Ching Lam, and Yao Chen, among many others.

I think this repertoire is fantastic and colorful, and totally compelling. I think the repertoire also carries a deeper lesson about the creative potential of mutual exchange between cultures.

Patrick Yim, Chen Yi, and Zhou Long at Notre Dame

And that led to your commitment to commission contemporary Asian works?

I think the driving force has been curiosity—both about Chinese culture and about my own heritage. I’m half Chinese, but I grew up in American culture rather than Chinese culture, so I became interested in understanding that side of myself. That curiosity gradually expanded into an interest in Chinese music and contemporary works by Chinese composers. In a sense, learning this repertoire has become a back door into Chinese history, culture, and aesthetics. A pivotal moment came during my first trip to China—Beijing—in 2012. Visiting sites such as the Great Wall, Tiananmen Square, and the Summer Palace sparked a deeper interest in Chinese culture, which led me to study Mandarin and later Cantonese. As my understanding of the language and culture grew, so did my interest in the music. I began my performing and teaching career in Hong Kong, where I was surrounded by Asian composers and musicians. I became fascinated by the long history of Chinese music, its regional traditions, and the distinctive sounds of its instruments. Some of these traditions stretch back thousands of years, and the instruments themselves carry an extraordinary history. As a violinist, that exploration extended to the repertoire for my instrument. Naturally, being in Hong Kong, a nexus for East meets West cultural exchange, helped to facilitate these experiences.

What has sustained my commitment is ultimately the music itself. I think this repertoire is fresh, imaginative, colorful, and deeply compelling. While questions of identity and cultural history initially drew me toward it, I remain engaged because of its artistic quality. Also, part of the equation is that years ago, I began thinking about how much of our core repertoire is of European origin and became curious about what existed beyond it. Western classical music was introduced to Asia relatively recently, and the body of repertoire is naturally smaller than the European canon. In exploring it, I discovered that the solo violin literature by Chinese composers was surprisingly limited. That realization helped inspire my commissioning work. If performers were looking for more repertoire in this tradition, I wanted to help create it. I felt that I could make a meaningful contribution by advocating for outstanding works that are not yet widely known through performance, recording, and commissioning.

The compositions featured on Bamboo Grove have a complex cultural history. What should listeners understand about their significance?

Chen Yi and Zhou Long have talked about how their musical experiences during the Cultural Revolution, namely playing violin as concertmaster and arranging for national opera troupes, respectively, taught them about traditional instruments—techniques and sounds—and how to combine the colors of Chinese and Western instruments. This is a hallmark of their music. In the case of the compositions in this album, the violin and viola are called to use techniques inspired by the erhu, guzheng, pipa, xiao, lusheng, and yehu. Zhou Long and Chen Yi’s approaches have expanded the tonal possibilities of the violin and viola, and listeners can keep an ear open for that. While the music on the album is not directly related to the Cultural Revolution, that experience is an important part of their personal histories.

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Patrick Yim playing at a recording session, Photo: DeBartolo Performing Arts Center

From a technical perspective, their music expands the sonic affordances of the violin and viola in the direction of Chinese traditional instruments. Our understanding of idiomatic techniques continues to develop, in the same way that Bach, Paganini, Ysaÿe, and Bartók all pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible. From a cultural perspective, these works allow us to better understand each other. Engaging with other cultures affords greater understanding and respect.

The bridging of cultures has been part of the development of music for a long time. Debussy famously drew from Asian inspirations in his work, but now composers from the East are borrowing from the West, which I find to be very exciting. Chen Yi and Zhou Long are grounded in Chinese culture and trained in Western composition techniques—they are contributing a blend that would be difficult for someone not as fluent in Chinese culture. They are recreating the sounds of Chinese instruments using Western instruments. This was a key interest of their teacher at Columbia University, Chou Wen-chung. In one of his most famous works, Yu Ko, Chou uses an ensemble of Western instruments to uncannily imitate the tonal inflections of the guquin, a seven-string plucked instrument. I think listeners can keep their ears open to the wide tonal palette the composers draw upon.

These traditions expand our understanding of what music can be. They offer different approaches to timbre, expression, phrasing, and musical structure, enriching the palette available to performers and composers alike. More broadly, engaging with other musical cultures encourages curiosity, understanding, and respect. Experiencing another tradition often deepens our appreciation of our own. At its best, music reminds us of our shared humanity while celebrating the diversity of human experience.

So, there is a universal aspect, but what about your personal experience?

Having spent considerable time in China and the United States, I find that, on a personal, human level, the divide is much more perceived than real. In my travels and interactions, I have found the Chinese people to be warm and generous, and my Chinese family finds Americans to be caring and open-hearted. I love the work that I am doing, and I can imagine many more iterations of my projects. More than anything else, I am drawn to the music. I think this is excellent, inspired music that excites and moves audiences. I am happy that heightened cultural empathy may also stem from my work. I believe that music can be used to bridge cultural divides and foster global understanding. Music is a tool for mutual understanding and empathy, and these pieces encourage listeners to engage with traditions that may be different from their own.

Bamboo Grove presents music that is fresh, imaginative, and deeply evocative. These works create vivid sonic landscapes that can feel atmospheric and transportive, carrying listeners through a remarkable range of emotions—from thrilling virtuosity and exuberant dance rhythms to moments of great tenderness and introspection. Along the way, they reimagine what the violin and viola can do, expanding our sense of the instruments’ expressive possibilities and sonic capabilities. More than anything, I hope listeners come away with an appreciation for the extraordinary craftsmanship of the composers, Chen Yi and Zhou Long, and for the artistry of the performers who bring these works to life. I also hope the album offers a genuinely enjoyable listening experience—one that introduces audiences to compelling new repertoire, sparks curiosity, and inspires them to explore more of this music and the rich creative world from which it emerges.

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The album also serves as a reminder that musical traditions continue to evolve. These works offer one vision of how the violin and viola can sound in the 21st century.

What Patrick Yim Plays

Primary Instruments “My violin was made by Daniel Karinkanta in 2015, a Guarneri del Gesù ‘Cannone di Paganini’ model. My viola, the Stradivari ‘Tuscan’ model, was also made by Karinkanta in 2003. Both were used in this recording.”

Primary Bows “My primary bows for both instruments are Tête-Bêche models by Gilles Nehr. His work is extraordinary!”

Strings “I’m now playing on all Thomastik-Infeld Dynamo strings, except for the E string. For that I use an Optima Goldbrokat .26 gauge.”

Musical Influences

This album’s highly nuanced works have been praised for their rich, luminous sound, evoking the beauty of the natural world. “Nature was an important inspiration for music, and in traditional Chinese music, rhythms were not so explicitly dictated—much of it was left to the performer to ‘feel’ the pacing,” Yim says. “In Chinese painting, there is also the empty space that frames objects. This can be likened to the silence that frames the notes. The music cannot be too sparse or too busy. This helps the artist to know when to move to the next phrase or gesture. Chen Yi and Zhou Long’s teacher, Chou Wen-chung, also talked about the ‘calligraphic ideal.’ In calligraphy, there is a ‘flow’ from the beginning to the end of the character. One must think ahead, as hesitations create blockages—this would apply to both the compositional structure and the live performance of a piece. My approach is largely melodic and linear. I also keep an eye out for gestural writing, passages in which the rhythms are juxtaposed to create a sweep. Zhou Long’s music on this album is full of those sorts of passages.”

—GC