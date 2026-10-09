Turtle Island Quartet Presents a Diverse Offering on ‘Island Prayers’

By Greg Cahill | From the May/June 2026 issue of Strings

The San Francisco–based Turtle Island Quartet, formed in 1985, has undergone numerous personnel changes in its four-decade career and is just now coming out of a recording hiatus (its last official album, the Charlie Parker–inspired Bird’s Eye View, was released in 2018). So, Island Prayers is the Turtles’ first album with the current lineup. It features three original works by violinist, founding member, and music director David Balakrishnan. (Gabriel Terracciano, violin; Benjamin von Gutzeit, viola; and Naseem Alatrash, cello, round out the roster.) Balakrishnan’s turbulent, Bartókian, three-movement title track is dramatic and dissonant while feeling comfortable, like a well-told tale. Dialogue, the first movement, isn’t as melodic, or plush, as Balakrishnan’s earlier compositions—2005’s Mara’s Garden of False Delights suite comes to mind—but the second movement, Atonement, is richly rendered and reflective (its spaciousness is reminiscent of Balakrishnan’s splendid 2014 composition Confetti Man). The third and final movement, Redemption, has a lively, revivalist feel with soulful pizzicato cello passages by Alatrash.

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Island Prayers, Turtle Island Quartet (Azica)

Beneath the layers of modernity, the two-time Grammy Award–winning quartet reveals a hint of American vernacular music, including fiddle tunes and jazz. That’s to be expected: This is, after all, the groundbreaking quartet that recorded chamber treatments of Hendrix and Coltrane and shook the chamber-music world in the ’80s and ’90s with a genre-jumping blend of rock, pop, jazz, and classical music. Balakrishnan’s “Darkness Dreaming” is a sheer delight, a blend of Hungarian fiddle tunes and fanciful swing-jazz dance styles. Jazz also informs Terence Blanchard’s “Turtle Trajectory,” a nod to the Turtles’ 2021 Grammy-nominated collaboration, Absence (Blue Note), with the jazz trumpeter. Meanwhile, the ensemble’s American folk roots manifest in a lovely version of Carolina Chocolate Drops founding member and Silkroad Ensemble director Rhiannon Giddens’ “Pompey Ran Away.” In the liner notes, Balakrishnan writes: “It was intentional that we found one voice each to represent ‘jazz,’ ‘folkloric,’ and ‘new music,’ but that each voice had broad stylistic influences beyond the preconceived limits of their genre.” Island Prayers succeeds in presenting a musical pastiche as satisfyingly diverse as the vast American cultural landscape.