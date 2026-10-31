Tipping Points—The Best Tip to Have on Your Bow May Be the One That Is Currently on It

By Emily Wright | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

There is a wonderful Italian airplane manufacturer called Piaggio. The most famous of its products is a series of turboprops bearing a distinctive addition to their noses: a miniature wing, which creates something of a catfish-like appearance. This diminutive surface serves to prevent a stall by responding to inadequate airflow first, physically ahead of the wing responsible for keeping the plane aloft. If the tiny wing stalls, it causes the nose to pitch down automatically, the burst of speed then creating additional airflow, resolving the stall before things get dangerous. What does this have to do with a bow’s tip plate? Like Piaggio’s mini-wing, this often-overlooked structure protects the most vulnerable area of the bow. And if you have any designs on buying, selling, repairing, or traveling with this musical tool, it’s worth understanding how a head plate works and what governs the rules regarding the precious materials so frequently attached to it.

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On Your Best Behavior

A bow’s head plate has a small measure of impact upon the feel and balance while playing: Its purpose is primarily to protect the tip from fatal injuries. I’d reckon that most string players share some version of a nightmare involving a snapped stick or sheared-off tip. My experience in violin shops has done nothing to beat back the cold sweat that washes over me in that half second before the bow clatters to the floor. I’ve seen bows that looked fixable thrown into the trash (once their parts had been harvested; we may be cannibals, but we are not wasteful) and impossible fractures repaired seamlessly. In the end, the overarching guidance is to bring your bow in for regular maintenance (beyond a rehair) before anything happens to it. You may well be able to prevent that sheared-off tip or humorous-yet-disheartening puff of the bow hair coming loose after a sforzando.

There are a few behaviors to avoid in an effort to preserve the integrity of your bow, with special attention to the tip. First, keep it out of the sun and away from vents or other areas where the temperature changes a lot. The sun can discolor every material save metal, but the cycles of rapid expansion and contraction stemming from heat and cold make metal susceptible, too, in addition to being awful for the wooden components. Speaking of those, overtightening and storing the bow in tension can slowly de-camber and warp the stick, which puts an asymmetrical pressure on the tip, tempting the dreaded snap.

I suspect most readers are aware of the general prohibition against any type of swashbuckling. Still, it bears repeating: Using the bow for nearly anything other than playing—including pointing to the music and that weird thing where we pretend to bang the tip against the stand as a gesture for applause—is verboten. You never know when someone is going to lurch to their feet or knock a stand over, right into the waggling tip of the bow. It’s also wise to purposefully rehearse the transition from arco to pizzicato and back with your stand where it will be for re-hearsals and performances. It’s one thing to keep the tip safe in a carpeted room and quite another when you’re surrounded by a few dozen of your closest friends. In terms of storage, the main idea is simply not on the ground. Instrument stands tend to have a hook, which is fine so long as you hang it from the frog. Lots of players leave the bow on the stand, but it hangs out, practically begging someone to walk through it.

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While you don’t want to damage the plate, when it cracks or chips or warps, it’s likely done an excellent job keeping the actual tip safe. It’s also a solid indicator of the health of the bow overall, and over time, your luthier can develop a sense for patterns of use and preventative care.

When It’s Time for a Tip Plate Replacement

Once your luthier has suggested it’s time for a tip plate replacement, there is an obvious decision to be made. What should the new plate be made of? Material options are myriad, but the list includes some problematic entries. For example, if one’s bow is old, odds are the tip was made of elephant ivory. This particular material, however, requires paperwork, provenance, and patience, and even then, it’s a risk to travel with it, due to a near-total ban on its commerce throughout the world.

Thus new tip plates for antique bows are most often repaired with mammoth tusk, which shares many of the aesthetic and mechanical properties of elephant ivory. Of course, the material is so similar that customs might not be able to tell the difference or trust your word, certificate or not. Some states have already banned or are restricting the use of mammoth, full stop.

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There are, thankfully, other options.Plain off-white plastic is common, and a dream to work with in terms of shaping, shaving, gluing, and removing. It looks exactly like what it is but does the job. Some manufacturers offer plastic with a grained texture that does look a bit more like ivory, but it wears poorly, tending to crack and need replacing rather than mending.

Gold and silver look amazing and are fairly easy to work with, despite being heavier. Metal resists most adhesives and is usually attached using pins. As such, gold and silver are generally recommended as a replacement only if the bow already had pins. Bone is another natural material that is much easier to find and looks more similar to ivory than plastic or metal, but it is an absolute monster to bend or adhere to a surface. It also apparently absorbs all kinds of stuff, from oil to varnish and even fabric dye from case lining.

Tip Armor is a proprietary textile and plastic polymer designed to be incredibly strong yet easy to work with in terms of conventional ivory-carving tools. This is important, as so much of a luthier’s expertise resides in the tactile feedback guiding them when applying pressure to a material. At first glance, Tip Armor doesn’t announce itself as synthetic, but upon closer inspection, nobody who had ever seen ivory would mistake one for the other. Combined with its robustness, this makes it an easy choice for tip replacements on non-collector examples.

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What’s Next?

The realities described above cause headaches for collectors and people whose financial futures are reliant on being able to sell and/or travel with rare examples—and not all of them are ultra wealthy. In the case of ivory, an inevitable tension exists between the survival of a species and the value of an item. As a community, the priority needs to be on compliance and innovation, in addition to threading a needle that allows for the use of in-situ ancient materials without incentivizing illegal trade.

We can (and should) preserve the marks Peccatte’s tools made and marvel at the chunky balance of a Tubbs bow—relish the work of the old masters while drawing from the very spirit of adaptation and invention that gave us these fine examples to begin with. Can you imagine Tourte resisting the change that gave us the bow shape so closely affiliated with his name? With the technology we have now, it’s hard to imagine (outside of this rhetorical context) any of the greats choosing their original materials in the current climate. Let’s honor them with our own inventiveness and look forward, like they did.