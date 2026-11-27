By Laurence Vittes | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

In the 1946 MGM musical comedy Two Sisters from Boston, set at the turn of the century, the great Wagnerian-tenor-turned-movie-star Lauritz Melchior makes a phonograph recording of the “Prize Song” from Meistersinger in a basement studio—horn, zinc blank disc, stylus and all, with Jimmy Durante looking on. It is played for laughs, and the laughs are earned—but the technology was depicted accurately, down to small details like the horn-amplified Stroh violins, and it’s clear that it was barely adequate for capturing a single operatic aria without the singer blowing the stylus out of its groove.

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Now, imagine trying to capture Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony that way—across 18 sides of nine fragile shellac platters, five minutes per side, movements broken mid-phrase, the orchestra compressed into something that sounded like music heard through a wall. Not ideal. The technology breakthroughs and improvements that allowed each of the movements of Beethoven’s Ninth to be heard uninterrupted resulted in the microgroove vinyl LP that Columbia introduced in 1948—a ground-breaking 23 minutes per side.

The story of that breakthrough began in 1931, when Bell Laboratories installed its state-of-the-art experimental recording apparatus in the Philadelphia Academy of Music, invited Leopold Stokowski and his orchestra to participate, and began making the first serious stereo recordings of orchestral music. Terry King, the cellist and Piatigorsky protégé who has spent a career immersed in the history of recorded sound and the music it carries, describes those sessions with undisguised wonder: “Those experiments in the ’30s with the Bell Labs, the sounds, the early stereo experiments, are pretty amazing.”

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The Bell sessions captured, among other things, a Tchaikovsky concerto with Horowitz and performances with Heifetz and Piatigorsky—experiments in fidelity, in the possibility of capturing on disc something closer to what a hall actually sounds like. By the end of the decade, Stokowski had taken the technology directly into Hollywood, working with Walt Disney on Fantasia; Bell Labs declined to get involved commercially, however, so the film was re-corded in Fantasound, developed by Disney engineers and RCA. The driving rationale throughout was always the same: The repertoire demanded better reproduction than the technology could yet provide.

No work made that demand more insistently than Beethoven’s Ninth. The problem is structural: The symphony runs roughly 70 minutes in most performances, a length that could not fit on any single shellac disc at any commercially practical speed. The acoustic 78 era produced versions spread across a stack of fragile, heavy platters. When J.F. Weber compiled his landmark discography of the work in 1982, he counted well over a hundred recordings already released, with the earliest acoustic versions requiring listeners to manage an obstacle course of disc changes in the middle of movements. Stokowski himself made the first American recording of the Ninth in 1934 with his Philadelphia Orchestra—nine Victor 12-inch Red Seal discs, the Finale sung in English—and returned to it again in 1941 with the NBC Symphony, once more in English, for a broadcast in which the network could only air the final movement live, with the first three movements preserved by NBC’s engineers for later relay to Latin America. Two recordings in seven years, both straining against the limits of what the available technology could deliver—and both made by the same conductor who had spent the previous decade pushing Bell Labs toward something better.

The story of how that gap was finally closed runs through Columbia Records and is one of the stranger chapters in corporate history, one documented in remarkable detail by audio historian Michael Gray. In 1938, CBS acquired the American Record Company—depleted by the Depression, artistically threadbare—and installed Edward Wallerstein as president. Since his time at RCA Victor, Wallerstein had harbored a vision of a long-playing record that could contain a classical work on a single side. World War II and the Petrillo recording ban (a musicians’ strike against major US record companies over royalties) delayed the project, but in 1946—the same year Two Sisters from Boston was playing in American movie houses—Wallerstein revived it, hiring William Bachman from General Electric to make the dream commercial. The team that coalesced around Bachman—Paul Gordon, Bill Savory, Howard Scott, and a group from CBS Laboratories including Peter Goldmark—spent two years solving the engineering problems in the design and manufacture of microgrooves instead of standard grooves, new cutting styli, new pickup cartridges, new pressing compounds. The LP debuted in June 1948.

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The first LP releases of the Ninth were still a considerable distance from the ideal: As Weber notes, the first pressings put the music on three sides with a skimpy fourth side drawn from the company’s catalog—but it was a huge improvement over nine shellac platters, and while it was hardly the seamless experience the work demanded, no movement needed to be broken across a side, and the sound quality left the old shellac 78s sounding like dispatches from another age. The format was pointed in the right direction, and everyone knew it.

Beethoven’s Ninth then played an implicit role when the LP won the first format war of the post-war era—the “battle of the speeds” between Columbia’s 33 rpm and RCA’s 45 rpm—on an argument that was ultimately unanswerable: a 45 cannot hold a symphony. RCA eventually conceded the album format when Columbia sold 1.25 million LPs of the original Broadway cast recording of South Pacific, demonstrating that the new format could carry pop and jazz as readily as Beethoven. But among classical buyers, the argument was over the moment the Beethoven LP appeared.

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When the CD arrived in 1982, it came trailing the legend that Sony president Norio Ohga, a trained opera singer, had insisted the new format hold the complete Beethoven Ninth, with Herbert von Karajan’s 66-minute Berlin Philharmonic recording as the reference. The actual story is murkier: It was Wilhelm Furtwängler’s celebrated 1951 Bayreuth performance, at 74 minutes the longest known recording, that was eventually put forward—in a Philips press release marking the CD’s 25th anniversary—as the justification for the format’s playing time.

The question of what comes next is one that Gray himself has acknowledged: whether new technology might finally be able to reconstruct the actual sound of those landmark early performances, recovering what was really heard in the hall rather than what the technology of the moment could capture. It is the same dream that drove Bell Labs in the 1930s and Columbia’s engineers in the 1940s. The tools change; the aspiration remains. If Beethoven’s Ninth has functioned as the recording industry’s perpetual benchmark—the work against which every new format has had to prove itself—there is no reason to think that function has ended. Whatever the next format, someone will ask whether it can hold the Ninth. And somewhere, Lauritz Melchior is still singing into that horn, waiting for the technology to catch up.