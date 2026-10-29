The Joys of Singing While Playing Cello

By Benjamin Whitcomb | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

From the traditional vocal stylings of Abel Selaocoe to Melora Creager’s rocker vibe, the cello world is flexible in terms of what a singing cellist sounds like. Pick your genre, and away you go, ever to an audience’s delight. But first, of course, you’ll need to learn how to both play and sing at once. Once you can do it, you will likely never look back.

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It’s not the easiest thing to learn, and it’s important to be persistent and patient. Be prepared for it to take some time before this skill starts to feel natural, consistent, and comfortable. However, it’s well worth it! Consider the number of potential gigs and performances for which you could be self-sufficient, the general audience appeal, how it will improve your continuous focus on breathing while playing, and a likely improvement in your sight-singing and ear-training skills.

So let’s start with the basics. What is actually required to sing while playing? You’ll need coordination, a way to make your singing and playing as automatic as possible, and the ability to listen and evaluate both your voice and your instrument’s sound simultaneously. In order to achieve these things, you will want to make use of the following:

Slow practice. Often, coordination issues are most easily solved by taking it at a slower tempo.

A metronome. Not only do these help to keep your tempo slow, but you also learn to tidy your actions as you come to expect each subsequent click.

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Pizzicato. This generally takes less coordination than bowing. If you need an intermediate step between pizzicato and arco, try air bowing while singing.

A recording device. As with regular playing, every time you record yourself,

you stand to benefit from what you learn. You listen to yourself better, differently, and more objectively when you are not also playing or singing.

Patience. This takes time and practice. It won’t happen overnight.

Determination. Be willing to identify and drill any spot in the music at which you tend to hesitate or make a mistake—just like you do when practicing in general.

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Exercises

Here are some specific tips and examples to help you proceed. Feel free to move quickly through any exercises that seem more basic than what you need. Also note that you may have to sing and/or play in a different register from those that are shown.

Start by playing a note on your instrument and then matching that note with your voice. Move through a wide variety of notes in this manner. Then, reverse the process by singing a note first and then matching it on your instrument.

Next, use your voice to sing a drone pitch while you play a scale. At first, the drone pitch should be the tonic note, but later you could try other notes like the dominant or mediant (Ex. 1).

Sing and play a scale at the same time. Also try harmonizing the scale in thirds (Ex. 2).

Once you are ready to move to actual music, begin with simple tunes, like folk songs. Do sing and play the melody at the same time but also try strumming simple chords to accompany your singing, much like you might do with a guitar (Ex. 3).

Once all of these exercises become fairly easy, it is time to raise the bar. Pieces with a slow-moving sung part, like “Air” from J.S. Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 (Ex. 4) or “Ave Maria” by Bach/Gounod (Ex. 5), work well. There are plenty of two-voice pieces that will help you practice, particularly from the Baroque period. Try Musette in D major from J.S. Bach’s Notebook for Anna Magdalena

(Ex. 6) and “Gavotte II” from Bach’s English Suite No. 3 (Ex. 7). From these examples, you should be prepared to proceed through whatever repertoire interests you most.

I hope you get started on this today. Have fun with it, and happy practicing!