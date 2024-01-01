By Megan Westberg | From the January-February 2024 issue of Strings Magazine

If you’ve made an earnest vow to step up your recording game this year—and possibly find yourself ever-so-slightly at sea when it comes to acquiring the gear you might need to achieve such a thing—

you might want to have a look at two new portable recorders from Tascam. The company’s Portacapture X8 and X6 models both offer compact frames with dual built-in mics and 32-bit “float” recording technology, which means you can dispense with any concern over input levels—the recorder is designed to capture high-quality sound even with audio recorded at levels that would usually be considered too loud or too quiet. If you prefer your own mics, both can accommodate multiple line inputs. The recorders are controlled via color touchscreen (3.5 inches on the X8, 2.4 inches on the X6) in an app-like format that’s meant to make recording easy (with pre- and post-production functions as well).

The X8 offers more features than the X6, including the ability to capture eight tracks at once, four inputs (for mics or possibly instruments) with individual phantom power, detachable large-diaphragm condenser mics, a driverless 8-in/2-out USB audio interface, and wireless remote control capabilities. The X6 can capture six tracks at once, includes two inputs compatible with phantom power and a 6-in/2-out audio interface, and can be controlled via wireless remote with an adapter sold separately, but its mics aren’t removable. Both the X8 and the X6 mics are switchable between A-B and X-Y recording.

Portacapture X8

• 3.5-inch color touchscreen display

• 32-bit float recording

• Detachable large-diaphragm condenser mics, switchable between A-B and X-Y stereo recording

• Four mic/line inputs with individual phantom power

• Records up to eight tracks at once

• Wireless remote capabilities

• $449 (MSRP)

Portacapture X6

• 2.4-inch color touchscreen display

• 32-bit float recording

• Dual built-in mics, switchable between A-B and X-Y stereo recording

• Two mic/line inputs compatible with phantom power

• Records up to six tracks at once

• Wireless remote capabilities with separate adapter

• $299 (MSRP)

Tascam.com