By David Templeton | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

Violinist Epongue Ekille, of New York City, has learned a lot about stamina and endurance. For one thing, she now knows that under the right circumstances, she’s definitely got the stamina and endurance to perform at a level many would find physically and mentally crushing. Not only is she pursuing a master’s degree in historical performance at Juilliard—itself a daunting feat—since last year, she’s also been playing in the orchestra of the Broadway show Ragtime at Lincoln Center.

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“I do have this philosophy that I abide by,” explains Ekille. “I’m a bit flexible with it, but it’s basically a ‘no excuses’ philosophy. When it comes to taking on a Broadway show while also being in what is arguably the busiest program at Juilliard, I knew that things would be really, really hard—and I had to make it work without ever making excuses about why I couldn’t. If I was going to do this, I was going to do it.”

For what it’s worth, Ekille did initially think her “no excuses” commitment would only need to last three months.

“I knew it would be difficult, but the run of the show was originally supposed to end on January 4, and I was confident that, however crazy it was, I could make it through the fall,” she says. “I had a recital in the spring, so if the show ended in January, I should be fine. But we’ve been extended twice. That’s amazing, but yeah, it’s been tough.”

She’s stuck to that philosophy, the bedrock of which is a second two-word commitment she has made to herself. “Prioritize sleep,” she says with a laugh. “I try to put sleeping ahead of almost everything else, even if I do have to sacrifice practice time or social time.” Running nearly three hours—sometimes beginning at 8 pmon the days when there are two performances—the show often ends late in the evening. “I just make sure there’s no dawdling after a performance. I basically run out of the theater and head home and straight to bed so I can be ready for a 10 amclass or a 9 amrehearsal.”

It helps, she points out, that Lincoln Center Theater is right across the street from Juilliard. She is fortunate in that regard, as she has come to understand from getting to know the other musicians in the show. “Most of us in the pit have school, or families and kids, or other jobs, so when the show ends, we all just pack up and run,” Ekille says. “Even if someone doesn’t, it’s a long, taxing show, played through with almost no stopping for three hours. So, we’re all dashing out afterwards, making our trains to wherever we’re heading. We all have lives to get back to.”

For Ekille, that life is primarily school.

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Historical performance, as she explains it, is “the study and quasi-immersion into the stylistic aspects of music from the 1600s to the 1800s, with a bit of give and take on either side.” In playing music from that period, performers generally attempt to play it using the types of instruments that were available at the time, observing a careful Baroque setup. “String players have gut strings, and wind players have very few keys, because at the time they didn’t really exist,” she says, adding that since few bows have survived from that time, students in the program commonly use new bows from makers who use Baroque iconography as their reference.

Ekille was introduced to historical performance while an undergrad at Yale, where she earned a degree in environmental justice and environmental management, all while continuing to play music on the side. “The student body there has a lot of interest in Baroque opera, and once or twice a year there’s a production of some Baroque opera,” she explains. “Yale also has a few professors who are early musicians, so we had access to instruments from that period. So, I started playing Rameau and Purcell and Monteverdi there, kind of flying by the seat of my pants, figuring it out as I went.”

After delving deeper through such programs as the Smithsonian’s Haydn String Academy and the Carmel Bach Festival Quartet Academy, Ekille learned how to draw a good sound from a Baroque setup. “It mostly has to do with the strings and the shape of the bow,” she says. “If you tried to play a Baroque violin exactly the same way you would play your modern violin, it would not sound good. I’ve heard brilliant, way-better-than-I-am violinists who can’t make a good sound with a Baroque violin.”

Figuring this out proved to be as physical a challenge as a mental one. “You have to engage many different parts of your body, especially in the right arm,” she says. “There is more emphasis on weight rather than pressure. If you see a performance by a Baroque violinist, you can tell that they do this. More often than not, their elbows are lower, and their shoulders are relaxed, because that’s the only way the gut strings will respond favorably.”

It took Ekille over a year, much of it during her first year at Juilliard, to figure out how to make such a physical change work, a challenge that was made all the more difficult by needing to alternate between playing in Baroque style and playing a lot of modern violin. “I had a fairly established freelance career,” she says. “I basically had to unlearn everything about my playing in order to figure out what I needed to do with a Baroque violin. But that’s basically become my MO now, even when I play modern violin. I see videos of myself in the pit, and it looks like I’m playing Baroque even when I’m not. It’s just how I play now.”

Ekille believes this has made her a better violinist. “My tone on modern violin has improved significantly since doing Baroque stuff,” she says. “I think it’s a win-win—even if I do look a little funny.”

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Epongue Ekille, Photo: Titilayo Ayangade

The freedom to interpret, translate, invent, and improvise that is part of Juilliard’s training in Baroque performance has been liberating for Ekille. “Musically, it’s no holds barred,” she says, and it is in direct contrast to how she is required to play while in the pit of a Broadway show. “On Broadway, there’s no room for doing your own thing with the music, because every note has to be basically the same every single show,” she says with a laugh, adding that she’s loved musical theater since she was a child, and first started performing with musical orchestras when she was 14. “Sweeney Todd was the first musical I ever played, and it was the first Broadway musical I ever subbed on, so that was a nice full-circle moment for me.”

While describing the experience of playing with Ragtime, which Ekille calls “an instant classic from the first time anyone heard it, with zero bad songs from beginning to end,” she says she is especially grateful for the welcoming culture that she has found, not just within the orchestra but the entire production.

“Broadway has sometimes had a reputation for toxicity, with some players not being the most welcoming or with personalities not meshing,” she says. “But every single pit that I have had the honor of playing in has been so amazing, with so much camaraderie. That’s especially so with Ragtime, where I felt at home immediately. There is something so satisfying about being part of such a huge production—not just the orchestra but the people behind the scenes and sounds and lights and costumes and sets and everything—this huge, moving machine that creates this amazing, beautiful product every single show, eight times a week, touching audiences in a way that is so special, knowing that I am entertaining people but, because this is such an emotionally charged show, knowing that I am also touching them personally in a way they will never forget.”

Because Ragtime is a lengthy show with just one intermission, Ekille says she is constantly drawing on the physical training she’s received from playing in historical performance styles at Juilliard. “It’s taught me a lot about stamina and what is physically possible for me,” she says, adding that she’s lucky to have avoided any chronic playing injuries. “I was concerned about that, going into this year, obviously, because outside of the hours I spend practicing, on any given day I’m playing six hours nonstop. Sometimes more. Yesterday was a two-show day, and I had a two-hour rehearsal in between.” All together, that was eight hours of playing.

“But the whole philosophy of playing Baroque violin, the sense of relaxation you need to have in your body to play that way, it’s been so helpful with playing so many hours on Broadway,” she says. “I credit playing that way, and working out every morning, with why I’ve been injury-free. I haven’t even been to physical therapy since October. I feel very lucky.”

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Curiously, the violin that Ekille plays in the show, and which she uses when playing most modern music, is a German instrument, maker unknown, dating to the early 1800s, while the instrument she uses for playing Baroque music is just three years old. It’s a commission from Timothy Johnson of Maine, made in 2023 specifically for her. While it took a while to adjust to playing both instruments back and forth in a single day, she says that she now does so with relative ease.

“I know what I do is crazy,” she says, “and the last year has been wild, but it’s been such a privilege to be in this position. I have a full-time job in a great show working with wonderful people while also getting to be in this one-of-a-kind program at Juilliard, learning from the best from all over the world.”

While she admits to looking forward to life outside of school again, she does plan to continue doing Broadway shows and intends to start her own chamber orchestra focusing on classical repertoire. “My hope is that I can continue to do half and half,” she says, “balancing Broadway and whatever else from the classical world that comes along for me.”

Whatever path Ekille takes, she clearly has the stamina to see it through. “No excuses,” she repeats with a laugh. “It’s a philosophy that just works for me.”