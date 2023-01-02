String playing is the greatest. And Stringsmagazine.com is here to support you and the string world with fantastic content (like this story!) If you like what we do, please make a donation to support our work and keep the site running.

By Mary Nemet | From the January-February 2023 issue of Strings magazine

Eminent English music educators Mark Wilson and Paul Wood began their Stringtastic series with Beginners books for strings, aiming to teach through an engaging exploration of musical styles. Continuing with Book 1, this fully integrated series with separate books for violin, viola, cello, and double bass can be used separately or teamed together in any combination, making it ideal for the classroom.

The 57 imaginative pieces are designed to establish a secure playing technique and build confidence one step at a time. This Grade 1 (Early Elementary) book includes eight equal-level duets and fun lyrics for singing along, with entertaining characters Spot the Cat and Dotty Dog cheering students on every bar of the way. Who can resist titles like “Sticky Toffee Pudding,” “Bullfrog Rant,” “Showtime,” and “Worm Dance”? Every tune has a backing-track to play along to as well as a piano-only track for practice. A Teacher’s Accompaniment book provides even more flexibility.