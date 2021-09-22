In our latest Strings Sessions in Place, cellist Anita Graef performs Sibelius’ Theme and Variations for Solo Cello and Gliere’s 8 Pieces for Violin and Cello alongside violinist Julian Graef. Enjoy the music as Graef performs on her 1923 Ferdinando Garimberti cello with her Joseph Alfred Lamy, c. 1890-1895, bow in hand.

Graef began studying the cello at age four, made her cello debut by age 12, and later went on to study at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre, and Dance. She also received a master’s degree at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

She is a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral performer, who also directs and performs with the Juliani Ensemble, which she describes as “an innovative, multi-faceted chamber ensemble.” She has worked with or performed for various musicians, including Roberto Diaz, Paul Watkins of the Emerson Quartet, the Calidore Quartet, and more. In her orchestral performances, she has performed under the baton of concertmasters such as Leonard Slatkin, Miguel Harth-Bedoya, James Gaffigan, Peter Oundjian and many more.

If you’re as enchanted with the venue as we are and curious: This Strings Sessions in Place was recorded at the Primitive Gallery Chicago and videography by Todd Rosenberg.