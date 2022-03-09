In our latest Strings Session in Place, violinist Stefan Jackiw performs two pieces: Richard Strauss’ Sonata for Violin and Piano in E flat Major, Op. 18, I. Allegro ma non troppo and the first movement from Conrad Tao’s All I had forgotten or tried. Jackiw is accompanied by pianist Jun Cho, a longtime friend and collaborator.

Jackiw discovered Strauss’ Sonata when he was 12, and went on to listen Jascha Heifetz recording of it, which only continued to pique his curiosity and love of the piece. It wouldn’t be until his 20s when he first performed it. He notes that Strauss makes these two instruments alone sound like an orchestra and enjoys the quotations Strauss utilizes from Brahms, Schubert and Beethoven within the piece.

The second piece was composed by pianist Conrad Tao, a member of the Junction Trio, which includes both Jackiw and Tao alongside cellist Jay Campbell. Jackiw premiered this piece with the Atlanta Symphony earlier this year.