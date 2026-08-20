String Pioneers—Violinist Marie Soldat-Roeger Broke Boundaries While Disseminating the Stylistic Conventions of Her Age 

She was best-known for her interpretations of Brahms but also pioneered the all-women string quartet, setting an example for later generations of female musicians.

By Miranda Wilson | From the May/June 2026 issue of Strings

Marie Soldat-Roeger (1863–1955) was a 19th-century rarity, a woman violinist in an era when that distinction still carried a faint suggestion of being “unladylike.” Yet Soldat-Roeger won the respect of some of the finest musicians of her time, including Clara Schumann, who described her as “a true artist by nature, and probably—in terms of warmth and enthusiasm—the most important woman violinist.” Others called her “the female [Joseph] Joachim,” likening her playing to that of her famous teacher. Even the conductor Hans von Bülow, known for his exacting standards, introduced her to an orchestra as “Brahms’ understudy.” She was best-known for her interpretations of Brahms but also pioneered the all-women string quartet, setting an example for later generations of female musicians.

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Marie Ernestine Soldat was born into a musical family in Graz, Austria. She started piano lessons at the age of four, and by the time she was six or seven, she could play the organ as well as her father, even if her feet couldn’t yet reach the pedals. A year later, at her father’s insistence, she began violin lessons with his friend Eduard Pleiner, concertmaster of the Graz Opera Orchestra. Pleiner, whose pedagogical theories made him eager to teach a gifted student, insisted on giving Soldat two-hour daily lessons . . . and supervising all her practice.

Soldat made her debut at age ten playing Vieuxtemps’ Fantaisie-Caprice. Soon after this success, tragedy struck when her father and teacher both died within the space of two years. The family was left with financial difficulties, and despite her young age, Soldat had to earn money as a pianist, organist, and music teacher. She didn’t get back to regular violin lessons until 1879, when she started studying with August Friedrich Pott (1806–83), a student of the violinist-composer Louis Spohr.

To finance her lessons, Soldat went on a concert tour of Austrian resorts. The last stop on the trip was the pleasant lakeside town of Pörtschach am Wörthersee, which happened to be the favorite vacation destination of Johannes Brahms. The great composer attended the concert and was impressed enough to recommend Soldat to his close friend, violinist and pedagogue Joseph Joachim.

Not long afterward, Soldat traveled to Salzburg to audition for Joachim. As well as paying for her train ticket, Brahms offered to accompany her on the piano. To Soldat’s horror, the heat of the day resulted in a few broken strings on her violin, whereupon Joachim handed her his own Stradivari. Though this must have been an intimidating start to the audition, Soldat threw herself into the Mendelssohn concerto. It went well, and Joachim accepted her into his studio at the Hochschule für Musik in Berlin.

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Here, Soldat thrived. At 19, she won the coveted Mendelssohn Prize, an award reserved for the very top players. She began to receive invitations to solo with German orchestras, which by the time she was 20 included the Berlin Philharmonic. Brahms continued to help build her career, performing alongside her at concerts and music festivals. His music featured on many of her programs, and his violin concerto became her signature piece.

Not all the leading violinists of the late 19th century understood this complicated work. One, Joseph Hellmesberger, even complained that Brahms’ writing went “against the violin.” Soldat evidently experienced no such difficulties. Not long after Joachim premiered the Brahms concerto in Berlin, Soldat performed it there with Joachim himself at the podium. Next, she gave the Viennese premiere of the concerto with the Vienna Philharmonic and Hans Richter. Brahms was thrilled with her performance, presenting her with a deluxe edition of the score and a fan. After this, Soldat took the Brahms concerto all over Europe and England, collecting rave reviews. The grateful Brahms arranged for a wealthy philanthropist to buy a 1742 Guarneri del Gesù violin for Soldat on permanent loan. (This violin is now played by Rachel Barton Pine.)

Alongside her distinguished solo career, Soldat was also a leading chamber musician of the age. A column in the 1887 Neue Zeitschrift für Musik excitedly noted: “It is reported from Berlin that a new artistic enterprise will come to life next winter. Namely, a string quartet, led by the well-known violin virtuoso Marie Soldat and formed entirely of young women artists . . . Fräulein Soldat will take the first violin; Fräulein Agnes Tschetschulin (a young Finnish student of Joachim) the second violin; Fräulein Gabriele Roy (of French descent) the viola; and Miss [Lucy] Campbell, trained by Professor [Robert] Hausmann, will play the cello.” This ensemble was probably the first all-women string quartet, and certainly the first to prove that such an ensemble could hold its own on the international concert stage.

In 1889, Soldat married a police commissioner named Wilhelm Roeger, and from then on was known as Marie Soldat-Roeger. After the birth of a son necessitated a brief break from concertizing, she continued to build her solo career. Like Clara Schumann, she favored “serious” repertoire by composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Spohr, and of course Brahms.

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But the string quartet repertoire continued to appeal to her. In 1895, she founded another all-women quartet. Alongside Soldat-Roeger were violinist Ella Finger-Bailetti and violist Natalie Bauer-Lechner, plus her previous quartet’s cellist, Lucy Campbell. The Soldat-Roeger Quartet, as they were known, lasted much longer than the earlier group. Over two decades and various membership changes, they became one of the best-known chamber ensembles of the era. They decided to base themselves in Vienna, though they regularly went away on tour.

At first, reviews were a mixture of disparagement and outright sexism. One Berlin critic assumed that “domestic obligations” would not allow women musicians enough time for “strenuous practice.” But the Soldat-Roeger Quartet proved him wrong. A few years later, the group was praised in the Neue Zeitschrift für Musik for their “refined understanding, supported by perfect mastery of the technical difficulties.” Another critic commended their “energy and great musical intelligence.” Their pioneering example inspired other female artists—and by the 20th century, several other all-women groups had followed in their footsteps.

In an age when trends in violin playing changed rapidly, Soldat-Roeger preferred to stick to traditions she had inherited from her teachers. She was widely considered Joachim’s heir, and through Pott was also familiar with the Spohr tradition. As the 20th century progressed, younger virtuosi, such as Carl Flesch and Fritz Kreisler, began to adopt a more continuous vibrato, but Soldat-Roeger continued to use the “straight” tone that was emblematic of the older, Joachim-esque style of playing. For her, vibrato was an ornament rather than a constant.

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We can hear these preferences in her recordings of the 1920s, by which time she was in late middle age. Though Joachim and Brahms had been dead for decades, Soldat-Roeger continued to perform in a style that was recognizably closer to Joachim’s than to that of more fashionable violinists. In a study of Soldat-Roeger’s recordings, the musicologist and violinist David Milsom notes that her performance of the slow movement of Spohr’s Violin Concerto, Op. 55, follows the composer’s expressive markings to the letter. On this same recording, listeners can hear quite clearly that Soldat-Roeger also followed the Joachim tradition of slowly “gliding” between notes by means of a same-finger portamento. She makes liberal use of such slides and also of agogic accents and rhythmic flexibility.

Although not unheard of, it was rare for women to hold conservatory professorships in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Soldat-Roeger never won a teaching position, to the consternation of the famous critic Eduard Hanslick. In a reproachful opinion piece addressed to the administration of the Vienna Conservatory, Hanslick wrote, “The fear that a woman might not command sufficient respect is, in my opinion, completely unfounded.” It was not to be; one can only imagine the pedagogical legacy Soldat-Roeger might have created.

Luckily for us, she left another kind of legacy in her recordings. Her teacher Joachim’s symbiotic creative relationship with Brahms is well-known, but Joachim’s recordings—made when the technology was relatively new—do not give later generations a clear idea of how his playing really sounded. Soldat-Roeger’s recordings, by contrast, were made after the technology had greatly improved, and thanks to her insistence on playing in the “older” style, they are irreplaceable primary sources for 19th-century performance practice. By the time Soldat-Roeger died in 1955, the musical establishments of the German-speaking lands had been disrupted and fragmented by two world wars. Soldat-Roeger’s recordings don’t just tell us about Brahms’ preferred style of violin playing; they give us a fascinating glimpse at an almost-forgotten golden age of German Romantic music and interpretation.