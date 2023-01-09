String playing is the greatest. And Stringsmagazine.com is here to support you and the string world with fantastic content (like this story!) If you like what we do, please make a donation to support our work and keep the site running.

By Mary Nemet | From the January-February 2023 issue of Strings magazine

As long-time string educators, the Blackwells need little introduction. With many earlier books to their credit, including their award-winning Fiddle Time series, they continue with a three-volume series of concert pieces for the intermediate to more advanced violinist. With 16 carefully graded pieces in each book, repertoire ranges from the Baroque to modern and introduces various styles and techniques for the developing performer.

Solo Time for Violin, Books 1, 2 & 3 by Kathy & David Blackwell, Oxford University Press, $21.95 (Book 1); $24.50 (Book 2); $28.25 (Book 3)

Keys are suited to players at easy and intermediate levels and the separate stylish piano accompaniments are very accessible. Informative notes and suggestions for interpretation are found at the end of each page, while backing tracks and sample performances are included on a compact disc at the end of each book. From Bach to Bohm, from Dancla to Dvořák to Debussy, from Haydn to Joplin, here is a treasure trove of glorious tunes to suit all tastes.

Solo Time Viola and Cello books are also available, skillfully adapted and arranged by the Blackwell duo.