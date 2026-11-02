Searching for an American Sound—Is There Anything That Defines Classical Music Born in the US?

The country’s 250th anniversary has string players wondering just what an “American sound” means in practice—and who has the authority to create it

By Brian Wise | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

Entire books are devoted to the refined art of French music making, and critics routinely marvel at how Viennese orchestras grasp the anticipated second beat in a Strauss waltz. But defining the sound of American classical music can feel like a slipperier task: Is it the ability to properly swing through Bernstein’s West Side Story? Capture the twang of the fiddle tunes in Copland’s Rodeo? Or deliver the liquid minimalist patterns in Steve Reich’s or Philip Glass’ scores?

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As more American music turns up on programs marking the country’s 250th anniversary, string players have been tasked with understanding just what an “American sound” means in practice—and who has the authority to create it.

Conductor Leonard Slatkin, a leading authority on Americana, grappled with these questions earlier this year as he toured in Europe. “Copland’s Appalachian Spring suite was new to the Warsaw Philharmonic, and it took a while for everyone to get into the correct spirit,” he wrote in his blog at LeonardSlatkin.com. “Some styles are difficult to explain with words, so I wind up singing how certain passages should go.” Similarly, he saw how Copland’s Billy the Kid initially “felt like uncharted territory” when he brought it to the highly skilled Orchestre National de Lyon.

In a follow-up interview, Slatkin de-scribes how American music tends to be rooted in the rhythms of American-accented English, giving it its harder edges and syncopations. “A lot of people will say there’s a little bit of an edge in how we speak,” he says. “When you get to the cowboy songs or the [saloon] music,” in Billy the Kid, he notes, “you get to the accents, which correspond to the consonants in our language. In France and Italy, there tends to be a smoother approach” in how it is performed.

Like nearly every musician interviewed for this story, Slatkin cautions that these are broad generalizations given the country’s many regional differences. “Within our own country, look at the different styles of music as you travel north from New Orleans Dixieland to ragtime, and then, further up the Mississippi River to the blues. They’re all American styles. Is there anything that ties them together? Usually, it’s the rhythmic aspect, and I would say our music is rooted in the rhythms of our language.”

Composer Michael Daugherty echoes Slatkin’s point—and proposes some other characteristics. “To me, what makes American string music ‘American’ is the use of syncopation but also the use of sliding, glissandos, and microtonal aspects,” he says. “Also, the kind of double-stops that are often used in American [classical] music are reminiscent of either bluegrass or jazz.”

Daugherty cites his 2022 violin concerto, Blue Electra, inspired by the story of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart. In the second movement, Daugherty evokes 1930s jazz. “So, in the solo violin, there’s a lot of sliding into notes, a lot of accents that are off the beat. In the last moment, where I’m writing about her final flight, I use a lot of glissandos, and a lot of passionate and tragic playing as well.”

Early in his career, Daugherty rejected the tightly organized atonal language that dominated academia and began composing landscape portraits and character studies, including Sunset Strip, Route 66, Lost Vegas, Rio Grande, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, and Reflections on the Mississippi. In June, the Pittsburgh Symphony premiered his Dancing in the Streets, which salutes the Martha Graham Dance Company on its centennial. “This is like a typical piece I would write,” he notes. “It’s about democracy and important figures in dance.”

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Leonard-Slatkin, © Cindy McTee

American Spirit Versus Content

Attempting to define what makes American classical music characteristically “American” is difficult because of its multiple lines of development. Some American works, such as those of Varèse, Cage, and Nancarrow, reflect the iconoclastic spirit on which Americans pride themselves. Others, such as those of Copland, Roy Harris, or Florence Price, can be considered more American in content, drawing on folk or vernacular traits. The latter strain has many contemporary descendants.

“Copland used to talk about this all the time,” says Jennifer Higdon, composer and 2010 Pulitzer Prize winner. “He really tried to figure out what is American, and I sometimes wonder if we’re not all working from his DNA.”

Higdon’s All Things Majestic, a symphonic portrait of Wyoming’s Grand Tetons, is often considered one of her most American-sounding scores. Would it sound different if she had been asked to portray a mountain range abroad? “That’s a good question,” she says. “One of the things that helped me in writing All Things Majestic was that I went there and hiked around with a ranger before I wrote it. I would hesitate to even take a commission for something like the Andes because I haven’t been there.”

While Copland’s open-spaced harmonies established a sonic signature of the American West—further developed by film composers like Ennio Morricone and Elmer Bernstein—urban, coastal centers have often been linked to the minimalists, including Glass, Reich, Terry Riley, and John Adams. “I feel like their influence can be found so profoundly and in so many different younger composers’ works,” says Nadia Sirota, a violist who performs with yMusic and other groups. “There’s been a real emphasis on pulse, groove, and music that has a propulsive element. I think that has trickled down through nearly every contemporary music group since the emergence of Bang on a Can in the 1970s.”

The composers’ collective Bang on a Can brought a grittier, rock-influenced verve to the American sound. “There’s this inevitability of pulse that has splintered often and come into different ideas, which is really fascinating,” Sirota continues. “Even when you have composers now who are very influenced by spectralism or by microtonal music, sometimes there will still be this really interesting sort of overarching propulsion to it.”

Electric violinist Tracy Silverman recognizes the American emphasis on groove but chalks it up to a conscious break from Europe’s more “academic” musical culture. “I think Americans are more comfortable with breaking with those classical traditions that are so deep in Europe,” he says. “It’s not that we don’t appreciate them, [but] there’s been a real return in American music to the popular musical idiom: music that has groove, music that may include Latin music, hip-hop, and jazz elements.”

After having inspired concertos by John Adams, Terry Riley, Nico Muhly, and Roberto Sierra, Silverman turned to a fellow electric violinist for a piece to mark the 250th anniversary. Daniel Bernard Roumain’s America, To US is a romp through rock, jazz, and funk styles, capped with an unusual “Town Hall” cadenza, wherein audience members can step up to a microphone and say what’s on their mind (at the Oakland Symphony premiere in February, several “community partners” read brief, prepared remarks). The gesture echoes a longer tradition of social engagement in American music.

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“I think America, To US on one hand sounds like a toast—you know, ‘Here’s to us,’” says Silverman, who will perform the piece this October at Carnegie Hall. “But it’s also asking, ‘Hey, who are we, and what exactly are we celebrating when we call ourselves Americans?’”

Aaron Copland, CBS Television

Dvořák’s Gambit

It famously took a European visitor, in Antonín Dvořák, to prod American composers into building a national style based on their folk traditions. But his belief that symphonic music could be built on plantation spirituals or the songs of Native American tribes—imperfectly realized in his New World Symphony—fell on deaf ears. While composers like Charles Ives, Edward MacDowell, and Arthur Farwell plucked certain sounds from American hymnody, ballads, and Appalachian folk songs, they were not ready to embrace Dvořák’s ideas; many of their successors continued to go to Europe to complete their training.

Even to this day, the institutions of American classical musical life—conservatories, orchestras, radio stations—are rooted in European practice. “We’re hanging onto our European roots in the classical land, 250 years later,” says violinist Curtis Stewart. “I think we exoticize Europeanness as being somehow higher class, whether it’s music or brands like Prada. It’s as if to say, ‘This is expensive music.’”

Stewart’s latest recording, 24 American Caprices, unpacks two dozen songs by artists from Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton to John Coltrane and Tito Puente and filters them through the virtuoso format pioneered by Paganini. Joined by several other violinists, Stewart envisions the album as part of a playful, experimentalist strain in American music. “These pieces are kind of thought experiments on the original material. In that way I see them as extremely American. American music is less about a sound and more about attitude.”

But are there traits that would separate an American caprice from a European version? “In my mind, if there is a sound that captures a kind of American approach to music making—authenticity, a certain truth, a sense of humor—it would be the blues,” he asserts. “The blues is a multilayered, ambiguous thing because it’s such a vast style.”

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While the blues certainly underpins a wide repertoire—including landmarks such as Gershwin’s An American in Paris and William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony—the Native American music that Dvořák championed has lagged behind. “When you’re talking about American music now, it’s a little more complex because of how we look at Native songs,” says Brent Michael Davids, a Native American composer whose Requiem for America was introduced on May 17 by the BBC Symphony Orchestra in London. Indigenous tribes primarily use music for ceremonial or utilitarian purposes rather than any Western-style performance, he notes. “They aren’t just things that you can arrange, record, and sell on CDs.”

Davids’ score combines Native American and Western singers as it gathers firsthand accounts of the Europeans’ conquest, from the Trail of Tears to the Wounded Knee Massacre. “The important part of this piece really wasn’t capturing the musical styles; it was more about having the voices from the past be heard again.”

While the question of appropriation remains charged, the sound of American music is constantly enriched by immigrants, be it Chinese composer Huang Ruo, Argentine Osvaldo Golijov, or Iranian Kayhan Kalhor.

“When we talk about what is a cultural marker of American anything, it really is this incredible soup,” says Sirota. “We get exposure to so many different things, which is the joy of this country. I’m thinking about composers like Reena Esmail, who incorporates a large dollop of Hindustani classical music into her chamber music.”

And though this cosmopolitan ethos is not immune to our contemporary political tumult, it is still intrinsic to the American sound. “With the internet, the melting pot idea of America is not even unique to America at this point,” Sirota adds. “But it has been a real point of pride in America for a long time.”