By Sara Caswell | From the May-June 2023 issue of Strings magazine

Strings asked jazz violinist Sara Caswell about playing her Hardanfer D’amore violin.

It strikes me as being an old soul. It’s a new instrument, but it’s got that warmth. You just feel, when you’re in it and surrounded by those sonorities and tones, like you have a cloak around you in a beautiful way. It’s that kind of tonal embrace that I love. It has a warmth to it and an age and a wisdom to its sound. I feel like I’m playing music with an old friend.

A version of this article first appeared in the January 2018 issue of Strings.