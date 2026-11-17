By David Templeton | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

Musicians who are mentored well by first-rate guides and teachers don’t just become more accomplished players. In time, they often become excellent mentors themselves. In the music world, such guidance can be life changing, for the mentors as well as the mentees.

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“Without my mentors, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am now,” says violinist Leonard Fu, who recently became second violinist of the Juilliard Quartet and has also joined the school’s faculty as a violin instructor. “And I am grateful to be in a position now to pay that forward as a teacher at Juilliard.”

While on a summer trip to Hanover, Germany, where he was born and raised, Fu took some time between gigs in southern Germany and Tuscany to talk about the role of mentorship in his life. “To me, mentorship in music is incredibly important,” he says, adding that effective mentorship comes in many different forms and can last a brief time or for many years, or even for lifetime.

“When I was 11,” he says, “I had a Russian teacher, Lara Lev, with whom I only studied for one year, perhaps not quite enough time to count as a mentor-mentee relationship. Still, I think of her as the first person to set me on a professional violinist’s path. So, I feel a duty to name her among the mentors I’ve had because she saw a special potential within me and encouraged me to pursue that.”

Fu met his first long-term musical mentor, German violinist Tanja Becker-Bender, at the age of 12, studying with her in Hamburg for six years before relocating to Boston after high school. One valuable life-lesson he learned from Becker-Bender came early on, when he was still 12, eager and dreaming of becoming technically proficient enough to give flashy Paganini-level performances.

“I would tell her, ‘Teach me technique; teach me technique,’ and she would say, ‘You have technique. What you need now is to learn how to build a phrase,’” Fu recalls. “It took me a while to learn what she meant, but that was remarkable advice for a preteen to receive. She was a crucial figure in my upbringing, igniting in me this passion for music beyond just playing well, which really has carried me to this point.”

The two remain in touch. “Just yesterday I made a trip to Hamburg to spend the day with her and listen in on her lessons, lending another pair of ears for her students,” he says. “She’d consult me a bit, saying, ‘Now that you are also a teacher, what can you add to this lesson?’ I value her input and advice to this day.”

Fu’s next significant mentor came along after he moved to the US and began his undergraduate studies with Donald Weilerstein—former lead violinist of the Cleveland Quartet—at the New England Conservatory. “Being one of the greats of the string quartet world, Don introduced me to the world of chamber music, and string quartet music in particular,” says Fu. “He really shaped not only my view of music but my views on how to become your own artist, how to form your own opinions that are founded in both knowledge and musicianship, how to stay open minded, and never to insist there is only one right answer.”

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While Weilerstein would sometimes spend an entire session working on a passage—or even a single note—from a piece Fu was preparing, it was through other kinds of lessons, casual advice about living life as a musician, that shifted Weilerstein away from serving as just a teacher to being a true mentor.

“I remember that the day before an important competition, Don would say, ‘It’s wonderful that you’ve prepared yourself for this competition, because in doing so, you’ve already won. You put in the work, you pursued this goal by practicing and preparing, you’ve enriched yourself with knowledge and ability and understanding.’ Results and prizes were not important to him. It was the process that he was interested in, and he passed that along to me.”

After Fu completed his undergrad studies, Weilerstein offered him a chance to become his teaching assistant while continuing his master’s work at Juilliard from 2019 to 2021.

“I like to say to people who ask,” Fu says, “that even though I owe so much of my playing abilities and my musical understanding and sense of musicianship to being under the tutelage of Don Weilerstein, what I learned even more from him was how to be a good person in the music world, how to be a good colleague, how to be a good mentee, but also how to be a good mentor to other students.”

It was while studying at Juilliard that Fu met another teacher-mentor in the violinist Catherine Cho. “She taught me how to apply principles of honesty and integrity, and how to communicate what’s important in a way that makes people enjoy working with you,” says Fu. “That it’s not always about arguing when you have a different idea than someone you are collaborating with, but in creating a situation in which everyone feels heard and is taken seriously. She’s helped me tremendously, and she was one of biggest supporters of my joining the Juilliard Quartet, so I am very grateful for her advocacy on my behalf, and for believing in me.”

Now that he’s on the teaching staff at Juilliard himself, Fu has been thinking a lot about what it means to be a successful and constructive mentor to others. “At the end of that day,” he says, “teaching and mentoring are both about passing on knowledge that has been communicated through life experience and trial and error. I have been lucky to have had so many great teachers who also became mentors to me.”

Though many mentor-mentee relationships develop over the course of years, a single encounter can make a life-changing difference in a young player’s relationship to music.

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“I meet so many young violinists on tour who come to my shows,” notes electric cellist Mia Asano, whose music education work helps provide arts opportunities to young people—and who happens to sell signed bows at her merchandise table before and after her touring gigs. “At one show, a young girl came to the meet-and-greet and told me she was planning to quit playing violin because her orchestra director was mean to her. She wanted to buy a bow but wasn’t able to afford it. I decided to give her the bow as a gift, so she didn’t give up playing violin.”

Although Asano will likely never meet that young player again, the brief post-concert exchange—a gifted bow swapped for a promise to keep following her dreams—can easily be viewed as a form of mentorship, however brief. “It means so much to be able to do things like this on tour and to give back to young people,” Asano says, “because only a few years ago I was in a similar place as that girl—and I’m glad I didn’t give up on my musical dreams.”

Cellist Brendan Hearn, of New York City, has had many mentors in different areas and at different times of his life—having until recently worked as a data engineer while also pursuing traditional and folk music—but two come to mind that he believes stand apart. “In my musical world, I grew up going to fiddle camps and learning folk cello from Natalie Haas, one of the best and most innovative folk cellists of our time,” he says. “From Natalie, I gained totally new perspectives and ways to use and approach cello playing that classical music could never give me. She was probably the most influential in my desire to become a professional cellist.”

A few years ago, Hearn started teaching at the Valley of the Moon fiddle camp in Boulder Creek, California, where he found himself on the faculty alongside Haas and cellist Valerie Thompson, whom he’s also known for years through the fiddle camp experience.

“Growing up at camp, [I’ve found it] really special to learn from Natalie and Val, being shown new ways to use and fall in love with the cello, and then get to teach alongside them to help the next crop of folk musicians at the same camp,” says Hearn. “It feels very whole and full circle for me—of course not without imposter syndrome and all the normal things that come with that kind of student-to-faculty change.”

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Through the camps, and also in private lessons, Hearn has had the opportunity to teach many up-and-coming musicians, and he’s learned that while mentors can become friends, sometimes friends can become mentors. “One great musician I’ve known a long time is Keefer Glenshaw, a Boston-based cellist who I know from friend-and-family connections that go way back,” he says. “Keefer is a super-innovative cellist, and when he first spent a year in NYC, in the middle of his Berklee studies, he came over to my Brooklyn apartment and we just chatted about all things cello and being a professional musician.”

Hearn, who’d been a pro for some time at that point, says it was fun for him, realizing “in real time” all the things he had learned over ten years of his career, thinking back to when he was 20. “As we talked, I found myself thinking that there are avoidable things that you can learn from a mentor, other things that no one can prepare you for, and some mistakes that you have to learn on your own in order to learn the lesson. I also realized for the first time, in that conversation, that I will look back in ten years with a similar reflection . . . and have [another] host of mistakes and really good moves I made in my 30s. I don’t think it ever stops. Especially as a musician, you are just always evolving musically and professionally.”

As Fu points out, sometimes a good mentor for a musician is not necessarily a teacher at all.

“In my music-adjacent professional life,” notes Hearn, “I have a mentor named Chuck Honnet, based in Boston, who is very involved in the folk music scene. He also has been a career coach and consultant for many years now—so in 2022, when I was considering quitting my full-time coding/data job to pursue music, he was my first phone call.”

Honnet looked over the spreadsheet Hearn had made to map out how he would structure his time and pursue gigs and other opportunities. “After about two minutes of silence, he just said, ‘Okay, yeah, this checks out. You should do it,’” recalls Hearn. “I took his advice soon after and I never looked back. If it hadn’t been for him—someone I looked up to, trusted, and who had my best interests at heart—I would not be where am now as a musician. Sometimes you just need concrete answers or direct questions. For that, I’m super grateful for mentorship in general.”