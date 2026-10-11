Rocky Road: Top Players on How They Protect Their Instruments While in Transit

From pressure changes to humidity swings to distracted handlers to the momentary lapse of attention, an instrument can be undone by a single bad flight.

By Cliff Hall | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

Every time Richard Amoroso leaves home with his violin, he is traveling with 260 years of history. His instrument—a 1765 Nicolò Gagliano—has survived wars, generations of owners, and the slow attrition of time. The threat it faces on the road is a different kind: not dramatic, but relentless. Pressure changes, humidity swings, distracted handlers, the momentary lapse of attention. The instrument that made it through centuries can be undone by a single bad flight.

Advertisement

“Traveling with my violin is something I never take lightly,” says Amoroso, a violinist with the Philadelphia Orchestra and online instructor at ArtistWorks. “Instruments of this age require extra care, attention, and respect whenever they leave home.”

Amoroso always tunes down the E string slightly before any journey to reduce tension during pressure and temperature changes, monitors humidity carefully—adding a humidifier or even a foil-wrapped damp sponge for drier climates—and never travels without a hard case with true suspension.

“A good suspension case can make all the difference if it gets bumped or handled roughly,” Amoroso says. “With an instrument this old, protecting it from shock and pressure is just as important as protecting it from temperature and humidity.”

Not every player chooses the most expensive-looking armor, however. Tim Fain—Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, Curtis and Juilliard graduate, and the violinist heard on the soundtracks to Succession (series), 12 Years a Slave, and Moonlight—takes a deliberately unglamorous approach to the case question. His instrument, the 1717 “Moller” Francesco Gobetti on ex-tended loan from the Stradivari Society, has logged miles from New York to Rome and everywhere in between.

“I have a really good case, solid and very protective, but it looks terrible on the outside—frayed seams, stains—which I kind of like,” Fain says. “Some people enjoy a flashy-looking carbon fiber case. I prefer to blend in.” When he’s traveling home to Montana, people assume he’s carrying fishing rods or a fiddle that matches its case.

“It’s a shame we have to think about this,” he says, “but I’m guessing nobody would want to steal an old fiddle.”

Advertisement

Climate is another concern. “Sudden changes in humidity, particularly travel to a very humid climate, can be really tough on the instruments,” Fain says. His solution: request a space heater backstage or in the hotel room—not for the heat, but because it dries the air, allowing the instrument to acclimate more gradually.

For cellists, the logistical challenges are even more acute—the instrument is larger, harder to carry, and far more conspicuous in any public space. This challenge is well known to Philadelphia-based cellist Cassia Harvey, founder of C. Harvey Publications. Harvey regularly exhibits the 190 string instruction books she’s penned at string teacher conferences. The cello goes everywhere she does.

“Traveling with a cello typically requires a lot of planning, some problem solving along the way, and a whole lot of resilience,” Harvey says. Her first experience buying an airline ticket for her cello led to a bewildered agent who had never heard of the instrument—it was logged as “a much larger guitar the size of a ten-year-old child.”

When a subsidiary airline later refused to let her board, she held her ground. “I was very determined, and somehow they let me on,” she says.

Maja Bogdanovic, a Serbian-born cellist based in Amsterdam, has held her ground, too—but hasn’t always won. “Traveling with a cello is one of those things that sounds straightforward on paper but becomes unexpectedly unpredictable in practice,” she says. “Even when everything is booked correctly, including an extra seat, you can still find yourself negotiating at check-in or explaining the situation again at the gate.”

Two years ago, an airline denied her boarding despite a confirmed seat for the cello—the airline later acknowledged it was a system error—leaving her stranded at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for an entire day with her husband and two young children. They were on the way to an important recording session in Belgrade. “It could have been worse,” she says, “but it was still exhausting under the circumstances.”

Advertisement

What Bogdanovic has taken from years of such battles is a set of hard rules she never breaks. “The instrument is not luggage,” Bogdanovic says. “It is central to my work.” She always books an extra seat confirmed directly with the airline or through a promoter, and always arrives early because check-in complications are a near certainty. “More than once, I’ve been asked to pay again for the cello seat, which should not happen when the reservation is correctly confirmed,” she says.

Security presents its own challenges—a foot pedal has triggered alerts, staff have requested strings be removed, and agents have refused to let the cello pass altogether. “There is very little consistency between airlines, airports, or even individual staff members,” she says. “What I wish most is for clearer, unified rules. Until then, the responsibility remains entirely on us.”

International travel adds yet another layer of complexity—one that lives not in the airline app but in the bow case. “Some countries have very strict regulations regarding rare or restricted materials such as tortoise shell or ivory,” Amoroso says. “In some places, customs officials can confiscate an item immediately if it violates regulations.”

Fain addressed this head-on when luthier Isaac Salchow recommended he replace the ivory tip plate on his bow. “I opted for silver as opposed to fossilized mastodon,” he says, “partly because I liked the idea, but also because I didn’t want to risk having to explain the subtleties of one animal tusk over another to an overworked customs agent whose language I might not even speak.” Harvey adds that musicians should always carry a certifying letter for both instrument and bow.

Beyond documentation and logistics, all four players return to the same unfortunate truth. “The thing I’m most worried about when traveling is human error,” Fain says. “As fiddle players, we all have a story, a quick moment of forgetfulness.” For Fain, the rule is simple: The violin never goes out to dinner. Too many friends have left their instruments in restaurants—including one who managed it twice at the same establishment in a single year and got it back both times. When circumstances require him to bring the Gobetti along, he builds in a failsafe.

Advertisement

“I ask two other people to make sure I don’t forget my violin,” he says. “People laugh, especially non-musicians, at the absurdity of such a concern. Safety in numbers—it’s real.”

Harvey learned the same lesson at 18, arriving at a coat room to find her cello propped against a wall, inches from a hard floor. “More upscale restaurants tend to want to take your instrument to a coat room for you,” she warns, “which can be disastrous.”

The Gobetti’s most memorable journey came in 2017, when Fain traveled to Rome to perform at the Vatican just one week after ISIS made threats against Pope Francis. Upon arrival, he discovered the instrument had been assigned its own 24-hour bodyguard—and that a certain Taxi cast member was in the audience. “The violin made it safely to the performance,” he says, “and Danny DeVito gave her a standing ovation.”

Which is, in the end, the whole point. You do everything right—the suspension case, the humidity checks, the certifying letters, the backup reminders—so that when the moment comes, the instrument is ready. The rest is just getting it there.