Road Warriors—Electric String Players’ Tour-Tested Tips for Traveling with Gear

Life on the road is never easy, but for professional musicians who play electric stringed instruments, a whole array of ancillary additional gear often amounts to dozens of extra pounds of equipment.

By David Templeton | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

“In a perfect world, you would have a spare for everything—and someone to haul it all around for you.” That is violinist Tracy Silverman’s succinct, experience-forged description of life on the road for any professional musician who plays electric stringed instruments. The high-tech musical contrivances generally require a whole array of ancillary additional gear, and that often amounts to dozens of extra pounds of equipment.

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That is especially true if, like Silverman, you try to travel with at least two of everything, just in case. “The real-world equation is a balance of how much risk you’re comfortable with vs. how good your back is,” observes Silverman, “which I’ve discovered changes significantly with time.”

Lauded by the BBC as “the greatest living exponent of the electric violin,” Silverman is committed to expanding the reputation of the instrument, which has led to several high-profile collaborations. Such composers as John Adams and Terry Riley have written pieces for Silverman and his electric violin, works that include The Dharma at Big Sur and The Palmian Chord Ryddle, respectively. It’s no surprise that he travels frequently and has learned a thing or two about how life on the road can be extra challenging for electric musicians.

“I once had my gear case lost by the airline and not show up in St. Louis,” he says, remembering one alarming incident. “We got in around 1 pm, so I grabbed an Uber to a nearby Guitar Center, bought another Line 6 HX Stomp [effects processor], went back to the hall, restored my backup from my laptop in about 30 seconds, and was ready for sound check five minutes later.”

One thing Silverman has learned along the way is that when choosing gear, you should just spend the money and get the better item. “The weakest link in any signal chain is usually the least expensive item,” he says, noting that that link is usually a cable. “I always have at least one long and one short spare guitar cable, and a spare of any odd cables, like a mini XLR for a wireless belt pack.”

Electronic devices do go on the fritz sometimes, of course. Because Silverman’s electric six-string violins are custom made by Joe Glaser of Glaser Instruments—and are not easily replaced—he always brings along a double violin case, with a replica of his main instrument, just to be prepared.

“Other spare items depend on the gig,” he continues. “If it’s a solo show that is heavily dependent on looping, I will have a spare Boomerang looper, because different loopers work differently and aren’t easy to swap out—and because Boomerangs aren’t always easy to find outside of a major metropolitan area.”

Having grown weary of discovering that one side of his stereo signal was not making it to the audience due to faulty house DI boxes, he also brings along a Radial stereo DI box to ensure the cleanest and strongest signal. “And I always have a small tool kit with a few essentials: plenty of spare batteries, a multi-tool, a few strips of Velcro, scissors, super glue,” he says.

In 2016, cellist Tina Guo caused a sensation with the release of a video in which she played the “Wonder Woman” theme from Batman vs. Superman: The Dawn of Justice. Ever since, she’s been touring the world, recording and dazzling audiences with her electric cello. Asked to list the items she always takes with her on these travels, Guo succinctly itemizes her gear—and other technological and/or organic must-haves—that she would never willingly travel without. Echoing Silverman’s focus on expecting the unexpected, Guo’s ten-item list is an excellent illustration of the importance of having “extra” items.

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“Two electric cellos—one as backup,” reads her must-have travel inventory, along with “extra strings; extra bows; a Line 6 Helix Stadium amp and effects processor; a playback rig, band, and crew; depending on the show, IEM (in-ear monitors) and an IEM system (unless provided or rented); stage plot; and a good production manager.”

Since a traveling musician seldom knows what kind of equipment a venue might have available when they arrive, Guo has developed four all-important rules she tries to live by whenever out on the road. “Always have everything you may need,” she says. “Check stage specs prior to arrival. Rehearse with all gear and band beforehand to confirm the setup is functioning well. Leave extra time for sound check if possible.”

Even then, sometimes things go wrong. It’s one of the reasons she always brings two electric cellos when she’s touring, just in case. “Once, my string broke on the very first note of a festival show,” she recalls, “so I played ‘Wonder Woman’ on three strings—and because I didn’t have a backup e-cello, it took nearly an entire song to restring!”

Some electric musicians, recognizing how easy it can be to accumulate gear that makes travel more onerous, try to keep their road trip inventory to a strategic minimum. “My gear list for tour is as compact as possible, but we do have some non-negotiable items that we can’t live without,” says Mia Asano, an violinist with millions of online followers and a tendency to pack as many as five international tours into a single year. “We travel with our own mixer, IEM rack, and lighting system to make sure we can put our show on no matter where we are!”

It’s somewhat telling that Asano’s “limited” touring list features more than two-dozen items.

Her non-negotiable gear includes her seven-string Wood Violins Viper and strap, two bows (one P6 octagonal and one Ledsbow light-up bow), a bunch of extra strings (D’Addario orchestral Helicore for the top five strings, and Prim strings for the low F and B-flat strings), two Gator Tour Rack cases, Quad Cortex and Nano Cortex pedals, a Behringer Wing Rack mixer and Midas DL8 stage box, and an RF Venue Wireless Antenna and combiner. She also brings along lighting equipment, including four Nanlite PavoTube II 30XRs and a Blizzard Lighting Lightcaster CRMX GOAT.

And that’s not even half of it.

It’s all part of being prepared. “Even though I’ve been very lucky to play at some amazing venues, I have learned that you can’t always control what will be available in terms of sound and lighting—and how much help you’ll have onsite with setup,” she says. “We’ve found that it’s much less stressful to travel with our own rig and rely on venue backline as little as possible.” This not only makes things easier for the venue’s staff, but also allows Asano to play a consistent show no matter what room she’s in. “By the end of our last tour, we were able to set up and sound check in under an hour, since we were so familiar with our rig,” she points out. “My production manager didn’t have to adjust to a different mixer every night, and we were able to adjust our monitor mixes ourselves.”

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While the average electric musician accepts a certain dependency on shiny new technologies, Asano—much like what Guo mentioned about her production manager—believes that the most essential thing for her when she’s touring isn’t a piece of gear, but a person. “I’ve learned that it’s vital to tour with your own live sound engineer,” she says, referring to her own producer, Mehdi Hassine. “He not only helped me design my entire live-show rig pre-tour, but he is there every night to troubleshoot and make sure we play a consistent show both with sound and lights.”

Bringing her own lights has also been a game changer, she says, and with a show like hers, is almost as important as the audio equipment. “Some venues have crazy lighting rigs and others don’t,” she says. “Bringing our own lights means we will always have the same lighting design, and then the venue lights are there to supplement instead of us having to rely only on what each venue has—which is different every night.”

Diverging from Guo and Silverman’s policies of always bringing along a spare instrument, Asano generally travels with just her Viper. “For one of the shows on my last tour, I realized I didn’t have my violin with me,” she recalls, noting that it would require a four-hour round-trip to retrieve it. “I’ve never freaked out so much in my life,” she says. “By crazy coincidence, the opening band for that show had a violinist that played the same violin as me. She was extremely kind and let me borrow it for the show.”

Cellist Brianna Tam has become famous for her impressive onstage showmanship and unpremeditated compositional inventiveness, creating rapturous music while standing up, often in bare feet, stacking layers of melody with her looper and her Yamaha electric cello. Classically trained but having leaned early on toward making her own music, she uses a Boss RC-300 Loop Station pedal. “I think, if you have a good vehicle with you, which is important, assuming you’re not flying, you should always have your own PA system and mixing board and extra cables,” says Tam. “Even just yesterday I had a show where the house sound guy forgot his laptop and some cables, and I ended up having to break out my own mixing board. Your own system might not be as fancy as the one that they might say they have, but bring it anyway, because it gives you the assurance that you’ll have sound you can be happy with in case anything happens.”

From past experiences, Tam has also learned to post a tech rider on her website, with a list of items that she uses, including a diagram showing what she prefers to have onstage and how it ought to be arranged. “It also has a list of things I like to have,” she says.

In some ways this is the flipped version of carrying equipment as a backup should the venue not be fully stocked. By traveling with everything you need, it is the venue that fills the gap when you lose something important or leave something behind on the road.

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“That’s been really helpful,” she says. “And I’ve found that excessive communication is essential. I’ve shown up at places where we talked ahead of time about how I always run stereo, and then the venue is surprised that I want stereo—so I make sure that we talk about my needs more than just once between booking the gig and showing up for the concert.”

In addition to her cello, there is one piece of tech Tam never travels without. “I’m biased about my loop pedal, but that’s where I make all of my music,” she says. “My entire world is built around that pedal.”

Tam remembers a time she was in Japan and was suddenly called to Vancouver to shoot a Lexus commercial. “They said, ‘Don’t bother about flying with your cello; we’ll take care of it,’ and when I got there, they had the wrong cello—it was a Yamaha but a cheaper model than the one I use—and I didn’t want to say anything, but the client stepped in and said, ‘No. We’re not using this.’ And somehow, within 30 minutes, they were able to procure a Yamaha SVC-110. Those are not easy to come by, but they did it.”

This, she points out, is a story about how sometimes, when traveling, things work out even if you leave everything to your host or venue. “The looping equipment, it turns out, was all exactly right,” she says. “I’d given them no information, but I guess they’d studied some videos—and they had everything set up exactly the way I like it. It was pretty impressive.”

Like some of the others, Tam emphasizes that a positive attitude is important. “Have thick skin, and also have a good heart. It’s important to know your worth without letting yourself think you’re better than someone else. I try my best to see the humanity in everyone, even a stressed-out soundman who’s having a bad day and maybe says something rude.”