Review: The Irish Chamber Orchestra Focuses on Lesser-Known Works on ‘Invitation’

This collection of recordings, made over several years, serves as a documented retrospective of conductor Jörg Widmann’s ten-year tenure with the orchestra.

By Miranda Wilson | From the May/June 2026 issue of Strings

Invitation: Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Schumann, Irish Chamber Orchestra, Jörg Widmann, cond. (Pentatone)

This new release from the Irish Chamber Orchestra under conductor Jörg Widmann gathers together slightly less-known compositions by blockbuster composers. First, clarinetist Widmann joins the wind section of the orchestra for a spirited performance of Mozart’s Serenade for Winds in C minor. Next up is Mendelssohn’s String Symphony No. 8 in D major, which for me was the highlight of the album. Although Mendelssohn’s string symphonies are very early works, they’re stunning pieces that deserve more frequent performances. The Irish Chamber Orchestra’s rendition is rhythmically vigorous and full of fire.

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Last on the program is Robert Schumann’s Overture, Scherzo, and Finale. Schumann himself was so pleased with this symphonic work that he almost considered naming it his Second Symphony but appears to have changed his mind due to its lack of a traditional slow movement. Its lighter, more cheerful mood creates a satisfying close to the album. This collection of recordings, made over several years, serves as a documented retrospective of Widmann’s ten-year tenure with the orchestra.