Review: Bärenreiter’s ‘Felix Mendelssohn: Sonatas for Violin & Piano’

By Mary Nemet | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonatas for Violin & Piano Bärenreiter, €54.00

Known universally for his violin concerto, symphonies, piano trios, and other chamber music including the Octet in E-flat, Op. 20, Mendelssohn wrote two sonatas for violin and piano at the ages of 11 and 14, one in F major in 1820, the other in F minor in 1823. They offer a glimpse into the rare talent of a child prodigy.

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A third sonata, also in F major, was penned much later in 1838, when Mendelssohn was already conductor of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. Only the F minor Sonata was designated an opus number, Op. 4, and seen into print. The other two, both in F major, were neither published nor publicly performed during the composer’s lifetime. The manuscripts resurfaced only after 1945 and were then issued in print. Bärenreiter’s present publication constitutes the first complete scholarly-critical edition of these sonatas. Their sole sources are autograph scores in which Mendelssohn made numerous changes, correcting copyists’ errors and adding articulation and dynamic marks.

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1838 was a busy year for the composer. Not only was he in charge of the Leipzig orchestra, he wrote a number of works in quick succession, including the Op. 44 string quartets, a cello sonata, and a second violin sonata in F, as well as beginning his violin concerto. It is almost certain that he played through his new violin sonata with his longtime friend and concertmaster in Leipzig, Ferdinand David, and also as violinist with his brilliant pianist sister, Fanny.

From the simple melodies written at age 11, to the more complex score three years later, and then the virtuosic third sonata (both versions, from 1838 and 1839 are printed here), one can trace Mendelssohn’s brilliant trajectory, forecasting the violin concerto.

Edited by Hiromi Hoshino, an additional violin part prepared by Takeshi Kiriyama allows the performer to choose between a fingered copy or a pristine score. Either way, these enchanting sonatas are a very welcome addition to the duo repertoire.