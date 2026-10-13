Reaching for the Divine: Jessie Montgomery’s New Cello Concerto Connects with Her Ancestors

By Greg Cahill | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

“I spent a few hard years grieving my mom, who was a really influential person, not just as a mother, but to a lot of people,” says Grammy-winning violinist, composer, recording artist, and educator Jessie Montgomery, talking about the late poet, playwright, actor, and educator Robbie McCauley, whose work consistently focused on race and racism. “She was sort of a guru in theater. I wanted to find a way to engage with her myself, because as a kid you don’t really engage with your parents’ realities. I wanted to go more deeply and learn more about her work. Composing was a great way to engage with it and to add my own interpretations.

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“It’s been a very healing process.”

The result is These Righteous Paths, a three-movement concerto for orchestra and cello. The work was written in collaboration with South African cellist Abel Selaocoe and inspired by a trio of poems by Montgomery’s mother.

“Working on These Righteous Paths has allowed me to bring her work into the present,” says Montgomery, during a phone interview from her Chicago home.

The concerto had its world premiere March 20 with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, conducted by Giancarlo Guerrero and featuring cellist Selaocoe. At press time, the work had been performed throughout Europe and Canada with a US premiere set for July 29–August 1 with the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center in New York City, led by Jonathon Heyward as part of the Summer for the City concert series. Additional performances are scheduled for August 9 at the Aspen Music Festival and School, and October 3 and 4 at the Oregon Symphony.

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, a German broadcast orchestra, commissioned These Righteous Paths and arranged for Montgomery and Selaocoe to collaborate on the project. “Once it was established that I would be working with Abel, we met in person for the first time at a festival in Norway, where we played chamber music that week,” she says.

Three months later, in the spring of 2025, Montgomery and Selaocoe, who grew up in South Africa’s Sebokeng township (a flashpoint for the 1980’s anti-apartheid rebellion), began discussing the structure of the composition.

“So, yeah, we were set up, but whoever decided we should work together had a very good idea. It’s worked out beautifully,” Montgomery adds. “Knowing his musicianship and having the opportunity to write for him has been a unique and wonderful experience. I can’t speak for him, but we share similar political histories that were manifested in different ways, and I think he understands that in terms of connecting with the piece. Even though there aren’t traditional South African themes entwined in this piece specifically, the fact is, he is able to bring in his own techniques and his own practices because I made room for him to layer that in at his own discretion through his stylized improvisations, so there is conversation that’s happening within the piece. There is no resolution, per se, but there is an open-ended conversation between those two worlds.”

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The title of These Righteous Paths is “about ancestry, it’s about lineage, it’s about continuing on the path of life and surviving,” Montgomery explains. “It’s about being true and honest and honorable to one’s ancestors.”

The past and present flow freely throughout the introspective work.“I started working on it a year ago,” Montgomery says. “Initially, I had the idea to use the poems loosely, but I left that idea because I wasn’t sure how I would use them. I thought I might have them all sung and was toggling with various ideas in terms of the logistics of the piece. Once I decided to use the poems as imagery, that loosened up the process.”

Each movement is based on a different poem, and the third, “A New Song,” is sung by Selaocoe, who also serves as the work’s musical narrator. The poems are printed in the program.

“He portrays different aspects of each poem musically, and I worked-in ways for him to incorporate his own skills,” Montgomery says of Selaocoe, “when he sings and plays and also does these rhythmic mouth percussion things in the second movement, which is meant to evoke trains and machinery as well as youthful playfulness.”

One challenge Montgomery faced was finding a way to capture the visceral nature of her mother’s work. After all, this was a forceful artist known for powerful and provocative works. For example, her 1991 art piece Sally’s Rape evoked the sexual assault of McCauley’s great-great-grandmother by her enslaver and included a segment in which McCauley stood naked on an auction block while audience members were invited to join in the auctioneer’s chant.

“The first poem, ‘All the Ancestors and I,’ is a poem she wrote about friends and relatives who had recently passed,” Montgomery says of her mother. “It’s about recognizing them and confiding in them. So, I express that in the first movement through multiple duets that occur between various members of the orchestra and the cello. That evokes the spirit of protection and the dual worlds, as well as the past and present. I also use it to introduce the cello, which plays a narrative role.”

McCauley’s work—as chronicled in the 2025 book The Struggle Continues: Scripts, Essays & Reflections (Mahogany Books)—frequently dealt with topical issues, especially around racism, social justice, and the struggle for civil rights.

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Today, Montgomery finds herself living through a turbulent time for the arts—a social, political, and cultural landscape that has informed her latest work. “The arts are the place where these things get reflected,” she says. “I’m glad that in the field of classical music people are acknowledging current events and the collective struggle that’s happening right now and that there are works that address those issues in a thoughtful way that leave an opening for audiences to either focus on that or to simply focus on the music.

“The title of this new work, These Righteous Paths, is a commentary on that need to persevere, to see our way through these difficult times. Music is my vehicle for doing that. Sometimes I’m explicit about these things in my work and sometimes I’m not, but certainly in this one I’m taking all of that history and all of those fights that have happened for our liberties and seeing it through again in this generation. That is something that we’ve all inherited. This is a tribute to my mom, but by way of her work and the acknowledgment of the struggle.”

And what has she learned about her mother, and herself, in the process? “She was an artistand she lived her life as an artist. She worked very hard at being a teacher and a thoughtful, creative person. And she was a very kind person,” Montgomery says. “So, I had this example of a very willing and able working artist living in my house. She was a pinnacle example of that kind of person, so she showed me how to live my life as a viable creative person. She also helped me to understand my heritage and my culture as a Black American and being connected to that history. She set the stage for me to understand how to be inthe world.

“I’m not a ‘religious’ person, but I believe in spiritual timing. When you’re really doubting yourself as an artist, that feeling of release when you’re open to an idea can feel divine, a divine intervention of some kind. You surrender and let the idea come through and it can happen.

“I was so connected to my mom’s work, it felt like she was there guiding me along the way to make sure, just to say, ‘No, it’s OK—keep going.’”

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Jessie Montgomery, Photo: Jiyang Chen

Jessie Montgomery at a Glance

Jessie Montgomery began her association with the violin as a child trained in the Suzuki Method. She holds degrees from the Juilliard School and New York University and is a doctoral candidate in music composition at Princeton University. She is the recipient of a 2024 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for the chamber piece Rounds (with pianist Awadagin Pratt and the string ensemble A Far Cry) and won the Leonard Bernstein Award from the ASCAP Foundation.

Since 1999, Montgomery has been active in the Sphinx Organization, a Detroit-based educational nonprofit foundation that promotes Black and Latino string musicians. She is a founding member of PUBLIQuartet, a former member of the Catalyst Quartet, and composer-in-residence at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, where she directs a residency with young composers. Her work with New York City–based avant-garde quartet ETHEL involved teaching teenaged heavy-metal musicians on an Arizona Navajo reservation to arrange their songs as string quartets. She has also worked with Community MusicWorks in Providence, Rhode Island.

Her works have been recorded by the Chicago Sinfonietta, New York Youth Symphony, Brompton Quartet, and other prominent ensembles. In 2023, she was named Composer of the Year by Musical America. She has an opera in development with Lincoln Center Theater and the Met; holds residencies with Boston University and the Curtis Institute of Music; and directs a composing workshop for teens at the Special Music School in New York City, a K–12 public magnet school that offers an intensive music curriculum.

She currently serves on the composition and music technology faculty at Northwestern University’s Bienen School of Music.

—GC