By Megan Westberg | From the July-August 2023 issue of Strings Magazine

Billed as ideal for orchestral players, chamber musicians, and soloists, Thomastik-Infeld’s new Dynamo violin strings are clearly meant to appeal to a wide variety of players. It is, admittedly, difficult to describe how a new set will sound, especially as it varies from instrument to instrument, but the company does attempt to do so both within the context of its other offerings and on the basis of five categories: sound, sound beam, playability, break-in time, and sound colors.

Advertisement

Within the T-I family of violin strings, the Dynamo is a bit more brilliant than the popular Dominant—and indeed inches toward that end of the sound spectrum—but is about the same in terms of sound beam, sitting somewhere in the middle between broad and focused. The Dynamo’s playability reportedly tends toward the easy side with a shorter-than-average break-in time. And this set is meant to produce richer, more complex sound colors. The E string is made of tin-plated carbon steel; the A of a synthetic core wound in aluminum; and the D and G of synthetic cores wound with silver. The D string is also available wound in aluminum. Available in medium tension, 4/4 scale.

Thomastik-Infeld Dynamo Violin String Set