Product News: Thomastik-Infeld Makes Its Dynamo Set Available For Violists

The set for viola is meant to sit at the very center of the spectrum of sound between broad and focused

By Megan Westberg | From the May-June 2024 issue of Strings Magazine

Thomastik-Infeld’s newest release comes dressed again in emerald as the company unveils its Dynamo set for viola. Following up on the violin set’s verdurous entrance last year, the Dynamo for viola includes an A string of carbon steel wound in chrome, and synthetic-core D, G, and C strings wound in silver/chrome, silver, and tungsten/silver respectively. According to a handy graphic available on the website, the Dynamo set for viola is meant to sit at the very center of the spectrum of sound between broad and focused and a bit closer to the brilliant end of things rather than warm, but still quite near the center. The strings are designed to break in more quickly than average, offer fairly easy playability, and trend away from pure, clean sound colors toward the rich and complex. Available in 4/4 with a vibrating string length of 37.5 cm.

Dynamo Set For Viola

• A string: carbon steel core wound in chrome; D string: synthetic core wound in silver/chrome; G string: synthetic core wound in silver; C string: synthetic core wound in tungsten/silver

Advertisement

• Available in 4/4, vibrating string length 37.5 cm.

• Designed to break in quickly with easy playability and rich, complex sound

• $189.95

Thomastik-infeld.com