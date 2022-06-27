String playing is the greatest. And Stringsmagazine.com is here to support you and the string world with fantastic content (like this story!) If you like what we do, please make a donation to support our work and keep the site running.

By Megan Westberg | From the July-August 2022 issue of Strings magazine

In Pirastro’s descriptions of its new string set for cello, the Flexocor Deluxe, a theme emerges: these strings are designed to make playing the cello a breeze. From playability to tuning stability to string transitions, the emphasis seems to have been on ease of use for the player (and for the cello, due to the strings’ soft to medium tension). In terms of sound, the strings are meant to produce a deep, warm tone with “robust” volume. The A and D strings have solid steel cores wound with chrome steel; the G and C strings have rope steel cores wound with tungsten. All of the strings are nickel free and come in medium gauge for 4/4 instruments.

