By Megan Westberg | From the March-April 2021 issue of Strings magazine

Pirastro initially released its Perpetual line as a set for cello in 2016. The company has now completed the line by bringing its viola set to market, after violin and bass sets made their appearances in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Pirastro describes Perpetual as a string for players looking for volume and carrying power, emphasizing “precisely focused sound projection, vibrant response,” and tuning stability. The set comes with a steel/chrome steel A string (also available separately with a loop end instead of the standard ball end); synthetic core/silver D and G strings; and a rope core/tungsten C. Perpetual viola strings are available in medium gauge, 4/4 size only.

Advertisement

Pirastro Perpetual Viola Strings

Medium gauge, 4/4 size

Steel/chrome steel A string; synthetic core/silver D & G strings; rope core/tungsten C string

A string available separately with loop end

Set: $145 (street price)

Pirastro.com

Comments