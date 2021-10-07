The Parker Quartet, made up of violinists Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violist Jessica Bodner, and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim, premieres and performs pieces by composers off of their latest album, featuring works by György Kurtág and Antonín Dvorák. Enjoy this live performance at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society as the Parker Quartet performs Dvorák’s Cypresses Quartet; Bartók String Quartet No. 3; and Dvorák’s String Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 97, alongside Grammy-winning violist Kim Kashkashian.

The album selections are anchored by Dvořák’s vibrant String Quintet No. 3 and framed by two of György Kurtág’s works: Six moments musicaux Op.44 and Officium breve in memoriam Andreae Szervánszky, Op.28. “This is by far the most personal recording we have made,” violinist Daniel Chong says. “In 2005, as young music conservatory students, we decided to enter the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition. Little did we know that the commissioned work for the competition would be written by György Kurtág. One of our mentors at the time, violist Kim Kashkashian, was a well-known advocate of his music and a close friend.

“With her guidance we deciphered and explored this incredible new string quartet, Six moments musicaux. Although we were fortunate to walk away with the top prize, it was our exposure to this profound music and language that has given us endless inspiration,” he adds. ” From the moment we received a copy of the handwritten score in 2005 until now, it is probably the work we have played more than any other—a work we have admired and grown with over the last 15 years and one that will forever be connected to the quartet’s roots.”