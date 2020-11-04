Buying a stringed instrument can be a bit overwhelming, and not just in the picking of an instrument. You also need a bow. And a case. And possibly a chin rest. And myriad other accessories. Because of the many options, and many questions about those options, over the years, Strings has published a mountain of articles about how a string player might go about finding just the right gear. This month, we’ll be sharing some of that accumulated knowledge with you.

You’ll find quick guides to buying instruments and bows, tips on selecting the right shoulder and chin rests, what you need to know about choosing a student instrument for a child, and much more. And if you’re looking for still more in-depth information, there’s always Strings‘ own handy compilation of a lot of this kind of knowledge, Your Dream Instrument.

Enjoy!

