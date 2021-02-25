By Megan Westberg | From the March-April 2021 issue of Strings magazine

Gone are the days when the only options for stringed-instrument accessories were clad in dull monotones. Cases come in leopard print, fittings gleam and sparkle, and your shoulder rest can make a strong style statement as it provides just the right support. Kun, inspired by the annual host city of the Music China trade show, has launched its new Style Icon series with the limited-edition Shanghai set, offering three new designs by Paul Berthelot to choose from: “charming flowers,” a pattern of delicate flowers over a red background; “delicate feathers,” an ode to peacock plumage; and “sculpted waves,” an undulating pattern of various blues and silver. The designs are wrapped around the company’s Bravo shoulder rest, and are meant to “celebrate the global nature of music-making.”

Advertisement

Kun ‘Style Icon’ Shanghai Design Set

3 designs to choose from: “charming flowers,” “delicate feathers,” and “sculpted waves”

Bravo shoulder rest (standard, not collapsible)

Layered hardwood laminates

Finished with brass fittings

Limited-edition, available while supplies last

$87.50

Please note the above article includes affiliate links, meaning Strings will earn a small commission (at no cost to you) when you click through and make a purchase. Thanks for your support!

Comments