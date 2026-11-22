By Greg Cahill | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

“Getting your voice heard and having everyone leave the arranging situation happy is always a challenge in any project, but I think we’re both up for trying out the other’s ideas,” says fiddler Brittany Haas, recalling the challenges of recording North Node, the second collaborative album with her sister, the cellist Natalie Haas. “There’s bound to be some compromise involved, but you want to be able to walk away with a sense of pride, and I think we’ve achieved that. It’s easier to do with family because at the end of the day, you still love each other!”

Advertisement

Recorded in the comfortable living room of a friend’s Nashville home, North Node is a blend of modern bluegrass, trad, Celtic, and Scottish cello. It incorporates nearly telepathic interplay, combining the sound of Brittany’s work with the Republic of Strings, Crooked Still, and other pioneering Americana string ensembles with Natalie’s cellistic voice, developed during her long tenure with veteran Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser. The album adds bluegrass mandolin sensation Sam Bush on two tracks (“Groundhog Hotel” and “The Great Thwack”) and master fiddler Darol Anger (“The Sisters”), a key figure in the string-band revival and a longtime mentor.

The Haas sisters self-produced the album. It was engineered in Nashville by Dave Sinko, who also worked on 2023’s HAAS, the siblings’ debut duo album. Ben Garnett served as assistant engineer. Mark Goodell handled the mixing, and Grammy-winning engineer David Glasser provided audio mastering at his Boulder, Colorado-based Airshow studio.

North Node, Natalie and Brittany Haas (Padiddle Records)

I asked the Haas sisters about the North Node project:

You grew up together in Menlo Park, California, a small suburb south of San Francisco, an area that harbors a vibrant bluegrass community. How did music come into your lives?

Natalie: I started playing the cello when I was nine years old with the Suzuki method, one year after Britt started on violin. I had been playing for two years when I first went to the Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddling School as a cellist as Brittany’s sidekick. I didn’t know the first thing about what we were getting into! I was still doing Suzuki at that point, so I already had some experience in learning by ear. I continued with my classical music education at the same time I was going to fiddle camps, all the way up through the end of conservatory when I graduated from Juilliard with a bachelor’s degree in cello performance. I started wanting to play folk music from the very first time that I went to Valley of the Moon in 1995 when I was 11 years old. I was learning classical repertoire during the school year and fiddle music in the summers at these camps—we also went to Mark O’Connor’s camps in addition to Valley of the Moon. As well as studying classical privately, I was playing in youth symphony, in local chamber groups through Britt’s violin studio, and playing folk music at farmers markets and things like that with Britt, just to keep the excitement for traditional music going throughout the year.

Brittany: It’s a similar parallel story for me. My best friend when we were kids heard a strolling violinist play at a wedding and wanted to learn; he was four, and I was nearly five, so our moms took us for lessons. They found a great teacher, and it was fun from the beginning. She showed me some basic fiddle tunes to work on sight-reading, which I loved and wanted more of. She didn’t know any more, so my mom sought out a fiddle teacher and found the wonderful Jack Tuttle at Gryphon Stringed Instruments in Palo Alto. [Editor’s Note: Jack Tuttle is the father of bluegrass acoustic guitar sensation Molly Tuttle.] He started teaching me bluegrass when I was eight. Soon after that, my violin teacher suggested that if I was going to play fiddle music, I should try Scottish music—she had Scottish ancestry—and that’s when our mom found the Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddling school, which happened to be nearby in Santa Cruz and also happened to have a cello teacher in addition to the fiddle teachers. And the rest all happened there, basically. I met both [fiddlers] Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger there who became my teachers and mentors. Darol hired me as he was starting the band Republic of Strings—I was 13. Then he prompted me to make a solo album a few years later.

How often did you play together as kids?

Natalie: We were hired at a few local gigs: Festival of the Sea at the Hyde Street Pier in San Francisco, local farmers markets, and we were occasionally asked up on stage together by local music heroes like [fiddler and guitarist] Laurie Lewis and [mandolinist] Tom Rozum at their shows.

How often as adults?

Natalie: Very rarely. We’ve both been very busy with our own bands, but whenever we got a chance to participate in someone else’s project together, we would jump at it! We played in Laura Cortese’s Acoustic Project for a few shows; same thing with a band that was created around 2012’s Criss Cross, an album Britt made with her Princeton professor Dan Trueman; Wintery Songs, the Boston singer-songwriters’ holiday show; some stuff with Darol Anger and the Monster String Quartet; and the odd one-off project of someone else’s that we were asked to do together. Very few purely duo things. We got asked to do the Fiddle Fair Festival in Ireland in 2018, and that was the kick-off point for developing a duo repertoire. We started touring more in 2022 and then made our first record in 2023.

Advertisement

And North Node grew from HAAS?

Natalie: Absolutely. This one was more collaborative in the writing process—the first one began with a big batch of tunes I had already written that we arranged together.

Brittany: We started playing more gigs after we had the first album and eventually got to the point of wanting new repertoire, so we started doing some writing sessions where we tried co-writing together for the first time. We had a blast with it and ended up with a bunch of material that would become this album.

Natalie: We had kind of come to the logical end of the touring cycle of the first record and were excited about making new music together.

What is the significance of the title?

Natalie: North Node is from astrology. It’s about where you’re headed in this lifetime and feels very apropos to our current musical direction.

Brittany: Yes, it’s about finding your path and doing the work with the tools that you’re given.

What was the overall goal going into the project?

Natalie: I don’t know that we had one specifically. The goal is always to make the best music possible with the tools you have. I think Britt really pushes me to expand my toolbox!

Brittany: The deeper we delve into playing together as a duo, the more possibilities we discover, so this new music is an extension of that exploratory process. Nat has much more experience in playing in a fiddle/cello duo setting, after 26 years of performing, writing, and recording with the amazing Alasdair Fraser, and I’m still learning how best to fit into that combination and how to have fun with its possibilities as well as its limitations. So, the goal here was just to go deeper, to try new things together.

Did you meet that goal?

Advertisement

Natalie: Britt is great at getting me out of my comfort zone—in the best possible way—so I think, yes! We wrote a lot of music together that we’re very proud of and feels like a cool amalgamation of what we both bring into the picture.

Brittany: Yes! This album feels like it lives more in the middle ground between American and Celtic traditions, whereas the first one felt more Celtic leaning.

What does North Node represent to you in your life’s journey as sisters and collaborators?

Natalie: North Node symbolizes the new, unfamiliar, and sometimes scary. While learning new lessons can be challenging, pursuing them brings deep fulfillment, which feels very important in our growth as musicians. Brittany pushes me into these areas both musically and otherwise. What else is a sister for?

Brittany: Nat pushes me in so many ways as well. She provides such a strong foundation, as a musician and as a human. It’s a powerful gift that she has, rhythmically and harmonically, and it forces me to really try to show up and be as strong in our duo as she is so that she can take the melody sometimes too. She holds it down but is so much more than an ‘accompanist,’ so I’m working on matching her energy and sturdiness as a player. We’re lucky that we get to document our musical journey via making albums together.

You both bring different musical influences to the album. How does that differ from your solo material or previous collaborations, and how does it gel?

Natalie: This feels like a nice blend of the Celtic and American influences we both bring. Some tunes go more obviously in one of those directions, but for the most part, the writing is very hard to categorize.

Brittany: In my other projects, I don’t usually lean as far in the Celtic direction. As we mentioned before, we grew up going to a Scottish fiddle camp, and that was very formative for me, so it’s really nice to delve back into that tradition. Nat has played lots of American music with me in the past, so she’s great at that, too, even though she’s done less of it in her previous professional life.

Advertisement

How does your relationship as siblings manifest in your music?

Natalie: There’s a lot of nonverbal communication going on. We also phrase and feel rhythm in a similar way that makes it very easy and satisfying to play together.

Has that changed or evolved over the years?

Natalie: As we’ve evolved as musicians, we’ve become better at all of these things. We’ve gotten better at expressing our ideas, and more expansive in our writing, listening, and collaborating.

What’s it like recording a tune like that when everything clicks?

Natalie: So satisfying, especially because for me, that sense of groove is so fundamental to everything we do, and we both were so heavily influenced by Darol in that department that playing together felt easy.

Brittany: We feel very lucky to be able to make music together and it’s an exciting moment when a new album goes out into the world. We hope you enjoy it.