The Recording Academy—whose name undoubtedly brings to mind crimson carpets and shiny, golden statuettes—has been providing a safety net to the music community through its nonprofit arm MusiCares since 1989. Musicians facing hardship—financial, health-related, or personal—can apply for confidential assistance, and a special program, MusiCares COVID-19 Relief, has been established specifically to aid musicians affected by the pandemic.

In an effort to understand the issues facing the music community during this time, MusiCares has launched a Wellness in Music survey, “asking music professionals with 5+ years of experience to share their honest realities, especially as it relates to their overall mental and physical health and wellness.” Respondents must be at least 18, and the survey will be open until November 9. Results will be released in early 2021.

