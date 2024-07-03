Luka Faulisi Brings a Lyrical Quality to the Oft-recorded ‘Vivaldi: The Four Seasons’

The 21-year-oldItalian-Serbian-French violinist easily shines on this energetic interpretation of Antonio Vivaldi’s cherished warhorse, The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto No. 1 in E major.

By Greg Cahill | From the July-August 2024 issue of Strings Magazine

Conductor, pedagogue, violinist, and violist Pinchas Zukermanhas lauded Luka Faulisi for his “million-dollar sound.” And the 21-year-old Italian-Serbian-French violinist easily shines on this energetic interpretation of Antonio Vivaldi’s cherished warhorse, The Four Seasons, Violin Concerto No. 1 in E major. He is accompanied by the Polish Baroque ensemble (oh!) Orkiestra Historyczna, directed by concertmaster and ensemble leader Martyna Pastuszka, who gives the flightier passages in the Allegro a much more playful treatment than I’ve heard in the past. For his part, Faulisi, who is well schooled in the works of Ravel and Debussy, brings a romantic French-Impressionistic flair to Vivaldi’s 18th-century masterpiece.

Indeed, The Four Seasons album is the follow-up to Faulisi’s 2023 debut recital album, Aria, recorded with the pianist Itamar Golan, and the young violinist’s gift for bringing a lyrical quality to these oft-recorded works is evident throughout. The seasonally themed program—and the French-Impressionist and Romantic influences—are affirmed by Faulisi’s decision to round out this superb seasonal program with performances of the Catalan traditional tune “Song of the Birds,” French composer Lili Boulanger’s lovely post-Romantic gem “Nocturne” (1911), which is alone worth the price of admission, and Tchaikovsky’s“October—Autumn Song,” from The Seasons, Op. 37A.