By Megan Westberg | From the January-February 2022 issue of Strings magazine

Australia-based company Leatherwood Bespoke Rosin projects an artisanal spirit, with customized rosin blends to suit its customers’ unique instrumental needs. The packaging reinforces this one-of-a-kind ethos—for example, a Bespoke violin rosin comes in a timber casing with ten options as to wood choice, including Tasmanian myrtle and Queensland maple. But Leatherwood Bespoke has recently expanded its offerings to cater to desires beyond those of aesthetic taste and instrumental requirements. For those with a passion for the environment, the company developed what it is calling ecoRosin—a vegan, environmentally friendly rosin with recipes for violin, viola, and cello.

EcoRosin is made of plant-based resins and organic oils and waxes. There is no wooden casing or leather wrap here: this rosin comes in a hemp fabric wrap and Science Certification Systems (SCS)–certified recycled container. It is biodegradable, and the company invests in renewable energy to offset carbon emissions. Leatherwood describes ecoRosin’s character as offering “a clean and precise bite on the string, with a resonant and open sound” with low to medium traction. And at $44 AUD (about $31 USD), it is one of the more affordable of Leatherwood’s offerings (a violin rosin from the Bespoke range, for example, retails for $99 AUD).

Leatherwood Bespoke Rosin ecoRosin

Vegan

Made of plant-based resins and organic oils and waxes

Hemp fabric wrap and recycled container

Biodegradable

Available for violin, viola, and cello

$44 AUD (about $31 USD)

Ecorosin.life