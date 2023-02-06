By Johannes Moser | From the January-February 2023 issue of Strings magazine

Cellist Johannes Moser discusses the voice of his 1694 Andrea Guarneri cello, which “has a dark varnish, several procession holes in the back, and was cut smaller and then enlarged.”

[Editor’s note: Pegs, attached to a strap, were inserted into procession holes to permit the cellist to walk in church processions.]

There seem to be so many layers to the Guarneri’s sound. When you uncover a new layer, you can already sense that it still goes deeper and deeper… [It] encourages my search for musical depth and detail, and in performance, I can trust that however much pressure or attack I apply, the result always has roundness and quality.