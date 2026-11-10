How Composing a Piece for Hilary Hahn Allowed Me to Explore Both My Jazz and Classical Influences

‘Ressemblance’ was written specifically for Hahn, and from the beginning I had her playing in mind.

By Scott Tixier | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

When I started writing Ressemblance, I wasn’t thinking about style or category. I was thinking about a feeling I’ve had for a long time: moving between freedom and structure, without choosing one over the other. This piece was written specifically for Hilary Hahn, and from the beginning I had her playing in mind.

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The piece begins in a space that is almost outside of time. The violin is free, the piano is holding resonance, and the sense of form comes from how the sound unfolds rather than from a fixed structure. That approach comes directly from how I experienced improvisation early on, not as something separate from composition but as another way of shaping time.

When I started working on the piece, I didn’t begin with a fixed structure. I began with gestures. I would play, improvise, and listen for shapes that felt natural, then I would write them down and refine them. From there, the process became about organizing that material. I chose to let the form emerge progressively, starting from a more open sense of time and moving toward something more defined. Later in the piece, I reversed that direction and opened the sense of time again, but with a different weight. That decision comes from how I experience music, not as a contrast between improvisation and structure but as a shift between immediacy and reflection.

Improvisation is direct; it happens in the moment. Composition creates distance. It gives you time to reshape and reconsider.

That way of thinking didn’t come from theory. It came from how I grew up.

I started the violin with classical training at the conservatory. I was serious about it early, and I was the kind of kid who would bring his violin everywhere, even on school trips. When I was around 12 or 13, I went on a ski trip with my class. One afternoon, I heard music coming from a place near where we were staying, probably a hotel lobby. I was curious, so I walked in.

There were a few older musicians, maybe in their 50s, playing jazz. I didn’t know what it was. I had never really heard anything like it. One of them asked if I was a musician, and I said I played violin, but classical. He asked if I wanted to sit in. I said yes, even though I had no idea what I was doing.

I played, and I completely failed. I didn’t understand the language, the form, anything. But one of the musicians, the sax player, was kind to me. He recommended I listen to Stéphane Grappelli. I didn’t even know who that was at the time. But something happened in that moment. I was allowed in.

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When I came back home, I asked my parents if I could go to a jazz camp. That summer, I went to a camp in Barcelonnette, in the south of France. That’s where everything shifted.

I heard a Romanian violinist, Florin Niculescu, and it completely changed my perception of the instrument. The sound, the phrasing, the freedom—it was a shock. It wasn’t an idea of jazz anymore; it was a physical, living language.

I asked him to teach me.

At first, he refused. He didn’t take students. But I insisted, and eventually he said yes. I started going to his place in Paris, in the 17th arrondissement, twice a week for a few years. At the same time, I was still going to the conservatory four times a week for my classical violin lessons, solfège, and choir. I was part of a program called “classes CHAM,” where students follow a regular academic schedule in the morning and spend every afternoon at the conservatory.

So very early on, I was living in two worlds at the same time.

Florin didn’t teach in a conventional way. Sometimes he would just play. Sometimes he would tell me where to go—what clubs, what musicians, what nights. He wasn’t easy. He could be harsh, controlling, even intimidating. But he was generous with me. He never charged me. He took me seriously before I deserved it.

He’s the one who sent me to [jazz club] Montmartre. That became my real education. At night, during the week and especially on weekends, I would go to clubs and bars, waiting for the jam sessions after the main sets. These were not academic environments. They were loud, smoky, full of life, full of musicians from the Django Reinhardt lineage playing at an extremely high level. I was a kid, completely out of place in some ways. I wasn’t part of that culture. I stood out, musically and physically. But I was there every night, listening, trying, failing, learning.

At the same time, I was transcribing constantly, writing down solos, studying the language deeply. It became an obsession.

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In the classical world, this path wasn’t always understood. Some people dismissed it: “That’s not violin” or “That’s not serious.” Improvisation was often seen as something lesser. But what I was hearing and experiencing in those clubs was an extremely high level of musicianship, just in a different form. And those musicians had an immense respect for classical music, for American jazz, for the lineage. They weren’t rejecting tradition. They were extending it.

Around 16, I got my first paid gig. Before that, I had been playing constantly, mostly for free, just trying to be inside the music. That first payment didn’t mean I was ready. It just meant I was part of the world.

At the same time, I had another kind of mentor figure, Jean-Luc Ponty. I’d met him when I was around 14. I didn’t study with him in a traditional way. He was touring constantly, but we stayed in touch over the years. He would give me advice, not just about playing but about music, life, how to build something personal, how to think long-term.

If Florin was intense, impulsive, and unfiltered, Jean-Luc was more philosophical, more detached, and connected to the jazz violin tradition. That contrast shaped me a lot. Years later, after I had moved to New York, he invited me to play with him and eventually introduced me onstage to his audience. That felt like a full circle.

For a long time, I used to say I was “self-taught” because what I was doing didn’t fit into a formal system. But that’s not really true. I had teachers, just not in the traditional sense. I learned in apartments, in clubs, in late-night sessions, in conversations, in observation. I learned by being inside a community before I fully understood it. And I realize now how rare that was. By 14, I wasn’t just studying jazz, I was inside it. That experience never left me.

Later, I went deeper into classical music again, into composition, into different environments. But I never felt like I was choosing one over the other. That division never made sense to me.

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Everything I do today comes from that tension.

That is also what shaped the way I approached Ressemblance. I didn’t think of it as writing in one language or the other. The piece moves between a more open sense of time and a more defined structure, the same way my own path moved between those two worlds. Writing it for Hilary Hahn made that connection even more concrete. Her playing allows for a high level of detail while keeping a sense of flow that never feels forced. That gave me the possibility to write something very precise but still open in its phrasing and direction.

In the program, alongside work by composers like Ravel and Debussy, that relationship becomes even clearer to me. Their music is deeply constructed, but it also carries a flexibility in timing, color, and phrasing that goes beyond strict notation. In a different way, I feel connected to that idea of music that is both structured and alive at the same time.

For me, that is not a contrast. It is a continuity.

Title Ressemblance

Composer Scott Tixier

Commissioner Tippet Rise Art Center

Dedicatee Hilary Hahn

Premiere May 13, 2026, at Wigmore Hall, London

US Premiere May 24, 2026, at Symphony Center, Chicago