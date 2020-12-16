The season is upon us (well, it’s been upon us for a couple of weeks now) during which we listen fondly to albums that remind us of holidays past and bathe the proceedings in a general glow not unlike the one coming from the 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights stapled all over the house next door. Artists are releasing videos, singles, and whole albums of holiday tunes, and we were wondering: what are you listening to? What are your all-time, kick-off-the-season absolute favorite holiday albums? And what have you heard in recent years that you’ve added to the collection?

Advertisement

Let us know!

Comments