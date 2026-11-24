Conceived in collaboration with rosin maker Leatherwood, Aurum was formulated to support “a clear, controlled articulation and a consistent response across the bow stroke.”

By Megan Long Westberg | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

CodaBow’s Marquise line of carbon fiber bows is designated by the company as a “master level” tool for violinists, violists, and cellists. And now, thanks to a collaboration with rosin maker Leatherwood, CodaBow can now offer players of these bows a rosin specially formulated just for them. The name Aurum comes from the Latin word for gold and reflects the rosin’s color (especially in the case of the violin version).

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Though it was developed for CodaBow’s Marquise line, the company stresses that the rosin isn’t necessarily only compatible with those bows. It was formulated to support “a clear, controlled articulation and a consistent response across the bow stroke,” so it may, says CodaBow, be a nice match for a carbon fiber bow of other origins, or another kind of bow altogether. Packaging includes a rotating platform to minimize waste.

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CodaBow Aurum Rosin

• Secure case with a rotating platform

• Designed to support clear articulation and consistent response

• Available for violin, viola, and cello

• $98 (MSRP)

Codabow.com