By Megan Westberg | From the May-June 2022 issue of Strings magazine

German case manufacturer Gewa has expanded its Air series with a new shaped viola case. Made of thermo-plastic, the case is meant to protect the instrument from temperature fluctuations, and it absorbs shock by denting rather than breaking. The floating suspension system and adjustable neck pad allow the player to customize the fit for violas of varying sizes, from 13 to 17 inches. Without accessories, the case weighs 2 kg (a little over 4 lbs) and comes with removable neoprene backpack straps and a leather handle.

Gewa Air Viola case