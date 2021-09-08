By Megan Westberg | From the September-October 2021 issue of Strings magazine

If flexibility is a desirable trait for making one’s way through life, Gewa, in the design of its most recent case offerings, asserts that it is also key in the protection of one’s stringed instrument. The Air Luthier, available for violin, viola, and cello of various sizes, features a mechanically adjustable neck rest for violin and viola, and a patented suspension system for viola and cello.

Advertisement

These cases, designed in collaboration with violin makers, are made in Germany and available only through luthiers, not other specialty shops. Interior fabrics are environmentally friendly, and the exterior is a soft gray with a hand-stitched leather handle. The cases are lightweight: the shaped violin case is just under 4 lbs., the oblong violin and viola cases each weigh in at almost 5 lbs.; and the cello case is about 9 lbs.

Accomodate violin sizes 4/4, 3/4, and 1/2; viola sizes 13 to 17 inches; and cello sizes 4/4 and 3/4

Feature mechanically adjustable neck rests and patented suspension systems

Lightweight

Handmade in Germany

Available through luthiers

Gewamusic.com