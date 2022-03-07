Hey, fellow string player! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give $5 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
By Megan Westberg | From the March-April 2022 issue of Strings magazine
Rosin can be messy and is vulnerable to cracks and breaks (for evidence, see how many instructions are available online for repairing a rosin cake). In an effort to extend the life of a player’s rosin, D’Addario has released a clever little accessory to help protect rosin from accidents: the Rosin Guard. Once secured, the Rosin Guard will absorb any shocks while allowing the player to rosin a bow like normal, without releasing the cake. It comes with D’Addario’s Natural rosin in either light or dark, and is refillable and dishwasher safe.
D’Addario Rosin Guard
- Protects rosin from breakage
- Comes with D’Addario Natural rosin
- Refillable
- Dishwasher safe
- Magnetic, for attaching to classroom whiteboard or metal music stand
- $15 (MSRP); $9.99 (street)