By Megan Westberg | From the March-April 2022 issue of Strings magazine

Advertisement

Rosin can be messy and is vulnerable to cracks and breaks (for evidence, see how many instructions are available online for repairing a rosin cake). In an effort to extend the life of a player’s rosin, D’Addario has released a clever little accessory to help protect rosin from accidents: the Rosin Guard. Once secured, the Rosin Guard will absorb any shocks while allowing the player to rosin a bow like normal, without releasing the cake. It comes with D’Addario’s Natural rosin in either light or dark, and is refillable and dishwasher safe.

D’Addario Rosin Guard