Cookies

We use cookies to…

Track the activities and engagement of people who visit this site, so that we may understand how the site is used in the aggregate. For example, we use cookies to transmit information to a third-party analytics platform that lets us see that 2,000 people read a certain article in one month and 200 people read another article in that same month. This tells us something about which article is more popular, which helps inform what kind of articles we write and feature in the future – but we cannot (nor do we want!) to see if you read either of those articles that month. We use cookies similarly to track overall open rates, click rates, and conversion rates to better understand the popularity and efficacy of our email newsletters and ecommerce programs.

We do not use cookies to…

Sell your data. You likely visit other websites where you see advertisements for stores you have visited in-person or products you’ve looked at elsewhere online. We do not participate in such auctions – where information about you, powered by cookies, is sold in real-time to the highest bidder, so that ads “follow” you around the internet. Instead, our advertising is sold by us directly to stringed instrument-related companies for monthly placement on our website and is shown to all visitors, without any regard to your individual web behavior.

For more information, you may visit our privacy policy or contact us at StringsService@stringletter.com.