By Megan Westberg | From the March-April 2023 issue of Strings magazine

Cellist Emmanuel Feldman trained as a violin maker and restorer in his teens, so when an intense bout of practicing injured his back, he decided to create his own solution. The TekPin, a cello endpin designed to support the instrument at a vertical angle, is intended to reduce the weight the cello puts on a player’s body, make it easier to access high positions and channel weight into the bow arm, and resist slipping. It does require professional installation, and the angle of the TekPin can be either vertical or straight. The standard endpin shaft is stainless steel with the option for carbon fiber, and the extension rods come in stainless steel or solid carbide. Custom woods and materials are also available.

TekPin Cello Endpin