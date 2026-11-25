The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed in 1990, but musicians with disabilities still find the touring experience rife with barriers.

By Cliff Hall | From the September/October 2026 issue of Strings

In August 1969, five young musicians gathered at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on London’s South Bank to record Schubert’s Trout Quintet for a documentary film. They were Itzhak Perlman on violin, Pinchas Zukerman on viola, Jacqueline du Pré on cello, Zubin Mehta on double bass, and Daniel Barenboim on piano—all of them at the beginning of careers that would define classical music for the next half century. There is a moment in the film, just before the group walks on stage, when you can see them quietly working out who goes first—a small negotiation, no framework for it; just friends figuring it out in real time.

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Perlman was on crutches then. More than 50 years later, he is on an electric scooter, and one of the most celebrated musicians alive. But he still finds himself in the position of negotiating how he’s meant to get on stage or, when touring, to the stage. The Americans with Disabilities Act was signed in 1990, so hotels, airports, and concert halls have had more than three decades to get this right. But string musicians with disabilities still find the touring experience rife with barriers. Most organizations, Perlman suggests, are still figuring it out.

“All I can say,” he says, “is one word that comes to mind is clueless.”

Gaelynn Lea—folk violinist and songwriter, NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner, disability advocate, and co-founder of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities)—has been navigating the same world from an electric wheelchair since she was two and a half and arrives at the same conclusion.

“If you had a disabled contractor building these hotels, they would know what is wrong,” she says. Lea describes her experiences in a recently published memoir called It Wasn’t Meant to Be Perfect.

Itzhak Perlman, Jaren Wilkey/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2020 All Rights Reserved

The Flight

For most people, the headaches of air travel are the long security lines, the delays, the overhead bin gamble. Ask most touring violinists what they worry about at the airport, and they’ll add one more thing: the instrument. For Perlman and Lea, those are just the beginning—and the fiddle is the least of it.

Perlman’s violin, the 1714 “Soil” Stradivari, previously owned by Yehudi Menuhin and purchased by Perlman in 1986, is among the most famous instruments in existence. Protecting it in transit is, he says, actually the easy part. He puts it in the overhead bin or with the coats if there isn’t room. He just makes sure it doesn’t move. Lea plays a Romanian instrument by Ivan Dunov—upright in her wheelchair like a tiny cello, attached to her foot, bowed underhanded like a bassist might. Both are equally unconcerned about their instruments in transit. “If mine broke, truly, it would not be very hard to replace,” Lea says.

The mobility equipment is another matter entirely: Perlman’s Amigo, a mobility scooter, and Lea’s electric wheelchair. Neither can be brought onto the plane as a carry-on, and both are vulnerable to mishandling in the hold.

“If my scooter gets messed up, I’ve had it,” Perlman says. “It’s not like, oh, we’ll go to the corner scooter place and get you another one.” Lea knows this particular anxiety intimately. When the World Health Organization invited her to perform in 2022, she negotiated a $4,000 travel chair into her fee—a folding chair that weighs 60 pounds and fits in the closet on most planes. “It’s not something that everybody just has lying around,” she says.

At check-in, both describe the same ritual humiliation—staff who address the companion rather than the musician. Perlman has a response ready. “They are likely to talk to them and not to me,” he says. “And they say, ‘Where is he going? How much is his baggage?’ And then sometimes I say, ‘Hello?’” He describes what he believes is behind the behavior with characteristic generosity. “They put one and one together and make it seven,” he says. “In other words, if you’re in a chair, then maybe you don’t really understand. It’s their discomfort, not mine.”

Lea has seen the same thing. “A lot of times it’s people who haven’t been trained well,” she says. And the relentless flight schedule doesn’t help. She adds, “They’re being put under extreme time crunches.”

Grammy-winning bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland, who has been blind since birth, has his own version of the same story. “My mom and I will be out at a restaurant sometimes, and they’ll say, ‘Well, what does he want to eat?’” says Cleveland. “And my mom would go, ‘Well, why don’t you ask him? He’s right there.’”

Once past the ticketing counter, the next challenge is getting on the plane itself. Under the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) of 1986, airlines are mandated to provide assistance, yet boarding requires a transfer to what is called an aisle chair—a narrow seat, exactly as wide as an airplane aisle, that allows a mobility-impaired passenger to be wheeled to their row. The physics of the transfer are straightforward in one direction and genuinely difficult in the other.

“To go from the aisle chair to the seat is OK,” Perlman explains. “You go from high to low. But then, when you get to your destination, you have to go from low to high.” On arrival, he must wait while all other passengers deplane—20 to 30 minutes, every time—then transfer back to the aisle chair, to be wheeled to the jet bridge, to transfer yet again to his Amigo. “Little things like this, which are not little, are very serious,” he says.

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Lea knows the aisle chair challenges as well. “Those people often don’t really know how to keep you balanced because [aisle chairs are] very tiny and annoying,” she says. “They have like 17 different seatbelts or whatever. And sometimes they’ll have a strap just hanging, and the wheel gets caught, and you get jammed up.”

Although he is able to navigate the boarding process with more ease than Perlman or Lea, Cleveland has learned not to rely on the airline’s ground staff.

“I just wouldn’t chance it,” he says. “I don’t know that I would put myself in that position, totally dependent on whether somebody was going to let me know, ‘Hey, the plane’s here.’” At the Bluegrass Music Association convention in Raleigh, this very thing happened when he flew alone and nearly missed his flight when the airline failed to assist him at the gate. A buddy from the convention found him just in time.

International travel has taken different tolls on each of them. For Perlman, it has become largely theoretical—there is no wheelchair-accessible bathroom on a commercial aircraft, and for a transatlantic crossing, that is simply untenable under current aviation limitations. “Getting on the plane for five, six, seven, eight hours—there’s no way to use the bathroom,” he says. “The shorter the flight, the better it is.”

Lea manages it differently—her husband helps her use the plane’s lavatory—but she does not pretend it is comfortable and would rather drive to California from her home in Minnesota than fly. When she does travel internationally, she has found train travel in the UK has improved dramatically. “They’ve really improved how easy it is to get an accessible train,” she says. “Basically, trains are ready for disabled people.” She wishes the same were true at home.

“If we had a better system, I would probably just travel by train,” she says.

Gaelynn Lea, Photo: Mark Brown

The Hotel

The hotel room is often where the structural problems governed by the ADA are most visible. Before every engagement, Perlman contacts the hotel and requests photographs—not a description, not a rating, but photographs of the room, the bathroom, anything that could go wrong. He has learned over decades exactly what to look for and expects to be surprised anyway.

“Sometimes you can’t see in the photo exactly what it is until you actually reach the room,” he says. “They just look at the codebook. But the codebook cannot tell you an individual person’s disability.”

Title III of the ADA specifies requirements for features such as grab bars, wider doorways, and roll-in showers. What it cannot specify—and what it has never successfully regulated—is common sense. A designer puts a bench in the shower, then puts the faucet on the opposite wall. “So you can’t reach it,” Perlman says.

Hotel problems can take many forms. During her recent book tour, Lea arrived in Boston at 1 amafter a day of cascading failures—an accessible cab unavailable despite a four-day advance reservation, a shuttle with a broken ramp, a recalled rental car, a delayed flight. Then she got to the room. The accessible kitchenette’s refrigerator was jammed so close to the wall that the door swung open in such a way that made it completely inaccessible.

“I had kind of a mini meltdown. You could see that no disabled person was ever brought in at any point in the entire process of designing the room,” she says. “It does not have to be this way.”

The codebook problem has another dimension entirely: Because the rules weren’t written with any particular disability in mind, in some circumstances, features meant to make a room more accessible become barriers. Cleveland, for instance, specifically asks his tour manager not to book him an accessible room—the shower is different and the layout is unfamiliar. A standard room, memorized down to the remote control, is easier.

“I know where the lights are. I know where the bathroom is. I know where the TV is,” he says. The one thing that still trips him up: the three shampoo bottles in the shower, never in the same order. For that, he turns to Aira—an app that connects blind users to live human visual interpreters available around the clock. He takes a photo with his phone and shares it through the app in seconds. “I’ve called a volunteer and said, ‘Hey, can you tell me what order these bottles are in?’’ he says. “And they’ll tell you.”

Be My Eyes works similarly, combining human volunteers with AI image description powered by GPT-4—and its uses extend well beyond the hotel bathroom. Festival schedules posted as images—once impossible for him to read—can now be imported into one of these apps and read aloud instantly. And then there are the Meta glasses, which even sighted friends have started wearing: Paired with a phone, they can describe a menu, a thermostat, a sign. “It’s way, way better,” he says.

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Inside the room, the bed has become its own particular paradox. According to Home Stratosphere, a home design publication, the trend toward higher beds traces to the 1980s, when “everything was bigger, taller, and grander than before.” Platform frames, thicker mattresses, pillow-top additions—each layer added in the name of luxury pushed the sleeping surface higher.

The issue, as the United Spinal Association has documented, is that the ADA has never successfully regulated hotel bed heights. Despite a 2010 Department of Justice notice proposing to do so, the rulemaking was withdrawn and never finalized. Although accessibility advocates and updated model standards recommend that accessible beds be no higher than 23 inches to facilitate safer transfers, the guidelines carry little formal enforcement weight for existing properties—leaving many hotels unregulated.

The thinness of the federal rules is not accidental. According to the US Commission on Civil Rights, when the ADA was being drafted between 1988 and 1990, House deliberations were “fraught with vigorous lobbying efforts by the business community.” The resulting law left significant gaps—hotel bed heights among them.

For both Perlman and Lea, this is not an abstraction.

“People are thinking that a high bed is something very fancy,” Perlman says. “So you get into the hotel, and the bed is like five feet tall—you need a ladder to climb onto it. And it’s ridiculous.” Even the photographs he requests in advance don’t always reveal the problem until he is in the room.

“You have the toilet two feet from the ground and the bed eight feet from the ground,” he says. “Once you’re on the toilet, you can’t get off. Once you face the bed, you can’t get on.” He pauses. “In retrospect, it’s very funny.”

Michael Cleveland, Photo: Amy Richmond

The Venue

Venues present their own category of physical failure under public accommodation rules. Perlman’s contract specifies a ramp to the podium. Some venues understand what that means and provide a usable structure for his scooter to access the stage. Others fail in the usable category. “They put in the ramp, and I had to go with my scooter up the ramp. I thought I was going to fall off, because it was so steep,” he says. “And they think, ‘Oh, if we’ve got a ramp, then the place is accessible.’ It’s not.”

Inside, the same patterns repeat. A wheelchair symbol on a bathroom door gets a venue off the hook on paper. “They say, we have an accessible bathroom,” Perlman says. “And it’s not. Do you have another one? Oh yeah, we have one—but it’s at the other side of the hall.”

Lea stopped accepting the situation in 2018. After years of arriving at venues that weren’t ready for her—including one where her chair had to be carried down a full flight of stairs—she started booking her own shows. Now every inquiry begins with the same requirements: accessible entrance, accessible bathrooms, sight lines to the stage. If there’s no ramp, she plays on the floor. “I wasn’t going to let people lift my chair up anymore,” she says.

Cleveland’s venue challenges are different in nature. As a bluegrass musician, he often plays outdoor festivals across fields and rough terrain where fixed accessibility frameworks simply don’t apply. Many blind people rely on guide dogs, but the animals are trained for fixed, familiar environments. Years ago, he considered getting one, but the commitment gave him pause. “The dog and you have to do training,” he says. “And it was great if it was familiar surroundings. But being in a different place every day—I kind of thought, well, this might not be the best thing for showing up in a new city every day.” Instead, he relies on bandmates to guide him, taking an arm when he needs one, navigating each new space as it comes.

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Improvements

For Lea, the solution to all of this is systemic and closer than most people think. “I don’t think it would even take that many artists,” she says. “If a few real big names started talking about accessibility and made it a priority that they only play at accessible venues—not just for the audience, but for the artist as well—I think it would have a lot of clout.” She found out recently that Perlman has been posting about his experiences on Instagram.

“I’m glad he started posting about it because he has a lot of clout,” she says. “Someone with his stature—those are the people. And it shouldn’t always have to be disabled people.”

Perlman, for his part, has found one unexpected improvement. When he was on crutches, audiences held back their applause out of consideration, not wanting him to make too many trips to the stage. “I would get less bows, because people wanted to be polite,” he says. Now, the Amigo has solved that particular problem. “I can take as many bows as possible, and nobody feels guilty.”

Cleveland’s version of what has improved is the technology—apps, glasses, volunteers on call at any hour. He draws a clear distinction: AI that generates music makes him uneasy. AI that tells him which bottle is the conditioner is a tool he embraces without reservation.

After six decades on the road, Perlman has one clear piece of advice for disabled musicians just starting out. “Make sure that you do not assume anything,” he says. “You have to call ahead of time, get all the information.”

Beyond the logistics, he has a broader point. “You have to separate your abilities from your disabilities,” he says. “A lot of artists have had various degrees of disabilities, and they have been totally respected because of their art, because of how good they are.”

Lea’s advice is structural and forward-looking. “The barriers of disability are related to our society not prioritizing accessibility, more so than my own body,” she says. “If I could bring my wheelchair onto a plane, I wouldn’t hate flying.”

For Perlman, the calculation remains simple. “When it stops being fun, then I’ll stop,” he says. “Or when I play a concert and say, ‘Oh my god, that really was horrible’—then it’s time to stop. But so far, it hasn’t happened!”

The performance, it turns out, is the easy part.