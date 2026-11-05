Arcus Tips Its Hat to the Aerospace Industry with New Ti Line Bows

By Megan Westberg | From the July/August 2026 issue of Strings

It is not altogether unheard of for a violin bow to be made of metal. The National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, keeps a few examples in its collection. One was made sometime in the 1940s by the Heddon Company (better known as a manufacturer of fishing lures): The painted steel stick sports a plastic frog and tinsel grip. Another bears the label of Vuillaume himself. And aluminum apparently tickled the imaginations of the particularly experimental as well. But overwhelmingly, wood (pernambuco in particular), carbon-fiber, and fiberglass—the latter two more recent entrants to the field—have ever ruled the day in the bowed string world.

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Metal is typically found in components rather than sticks, and there is still plenty of room for innovation there. Bernd Müsing of Arcus, for example, recently looked to the skies for inspiration in developing his company’s newest line of bows: the Ti, which combines a titanium head with a thin-walled, hollow carbon-fiber stick. Titanium is both strong and light, making it a favorite material in the aerospace industry.

Designed in reference to these specific properties, the Ti weighs in at a mere 51 grams. There are four models available, the Ti3–6, each classified by the bow’s sound/resonance quality. (Every stick is tested, according to Müsing, for its unique “response, projection, volume, overtone range, and clarity” before it is graded.) And each model is differentiated by its combination of outfit (stainless or silver) and frog material (ebony or snakewood).

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Arcus Ti 3 bow, Photo: Bernd Müsing

Arcus Ti 4 bow, Photo: Bernd Müsing

Arcus Ti 5 bow, Photo: Bernd Müsing

Arcus Ti 6 bow, Photo: Bernd Müsing

Arcus Ti Line

• Titanium head with carbon-fiber stick

• 51-gram weight

• Available with stainless steel or silver outfit and ebony or snakewood frog

• Ti 3: €1,100; Ti 4: €1,450; Ti 5: €1,900; Ti 6: €2,600; model determined by sound quality

Arcus Ti Line