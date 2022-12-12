Home
By Anne Akiko Meyers | From the November-December 2022 issue of Strings magazine

We asked violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, “Do the spirits of the people who have handled your violin, the 1741 ‘ex-Vieuxtemps’ Guarneri del Gesù, resonate in your performances with the instrument?”

Vieuxtemps and Ysaÿe [who played this violin] were both among the greatest violinists in history, and I really do feel the soul of the violin and how these incredible historical figures infused their souls into the instrument to create a unique and very personal chemistry with this living, breathing piece of wood.

I think they absolutely resonate within this violin.

A version of this article first appeared in the September 2017 issue.

