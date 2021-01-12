By Megan Westberg | From the January-February 2021 issue of Strings magazine

You’re working on a piece and suddenly feel that the edition you’re looking at is not quite enough. You need to cross-reference. The other edition you want to consult is across the room, on a bookshelf. You stand, your cello in hand. Before you can advance across the room, you will need to decide what to do with it. It is for this moment that the Cello Bench was designed.

Hand-built in Austin, Texas, from birch plywood, powder-coated steel, and felt, with a leather-covered foam seat pad, the stylish bench serves not only as a place to sit as a cellist plays, but it also offers a compartment in which the player may rest the cello while he or she attends to a few things away from the instrument. There is also a built-in compartment to house the bow.

Cello Bench

Birch plywood, powder-coated steel, and felt

Leather-covered seat pad available in 2″, 4″, or wedge-style

Dimensions: 16.5″ tall, 58.5″ long, 20.5″ deep

$1,800 and up

cellobench.com

